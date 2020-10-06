MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case
The long awaited results of an investigation into a nurse with COVID-19 at a Rockhampton nursing home have been released, with the nurse cleared of wrongdoing.
---
Clock strikes for Altum’s GKI development dream
The clock has struck on the Altum Property Group’s hope of redeveloping the Great Keppel Island resort before the state election. Altum planned to buy land leases off Tower Holdings to develop the GKI resort, but the State Government, which owns the land, has not approved the handover because Altum was yet to show that it has the proper finances for the task.
---
‘Dire warning’ to CQ residents ahead of storm season
With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a La Nina weather event, which could result in a wet and wild disaster season with the potential for 15 tropical cyclones to form in Australia, the RACQ is urging Central Queenslanders to prepare now.
---
EMPLOYMENT: Find out how Rocky candidates will create jobs
ONE of the most important issues confronting Rockhampton’s candidates contesting the 2020 Queensland Election is employment – particularly in the wake of the economic downturn created by the coronavirus pandemic. Read about their plans here.
---
Keppel MP calls for truce to halt theft of campaign signage
The 2020 Queensland Election in Keppel has been marred by allegations of sign thefts. Labor’s incumbent candidate Brittany Lauga has called for a truce on the practice.
---