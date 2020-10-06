MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

INVESTIGATION COMPLETE: Find out the results of the investigation into a nurse who tested positive to COVID-19 at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in May.

Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

The long awaited results of an investigation into a nurse with COVID-19 at a Rockhampton nursing home have been released, with the nurse cleared of wrongdoing.

COVID FEARS: Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre to evacuate residents after one of the nurses tested positive to coronavirus in May.

Clock strikes for Altum’s GKI development dream

The clock has struck on the Altum Property Group’s hope of redeveloping the Great Keppel Island resort before the state election. Altum planned to buy land leases off Tower Holdings to develop the GKI resort, but the State Government, which owns the land, has not approved the handover because Altum was yet to show that it has the proper finances for the task.

One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery strongly supports the development of GKI.

‘Dire warning’ to CQ residents ahead of storm season

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a La Nina weather event, which could result in a wet and wild disaster season with the potential for 15 tropical cyclones to form in Australia, the RACQ is urging Central Queenslanders to prepare now.

Damage in the Rockhampton CBD area caused by Tropical Cyclone Marcia. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

EMPLOYMENT: Find out how Rocky candidates will create jobs

ONE of the most important issues confronting Rockhampton’s candidates contesting the 2020 Queensland Election is employment – particularly in the wake of the economic downturn created by the coronavirus pandemic. Read about their plans here.

DEBATE ISSUES: Rockhampton's aspiring election candidates have responded to questions about the region's significant issues.

Keppel MP calls for truce to halt theft of campaign signage

The 2020 Queensland Election in Keppel has been marred by allegations of sign thefts. Labor’s incumbent candidate Brittany Lauga has called for a truce on the practice.

THREE HORSE RACE: The seat of Keppel is expected to be hotly contested between the LNP's Adrian de Groot, Labor's Brittany Lauga and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

