MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

BUDGET TIME: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has released the Federal Government’s budget which aims to steer the economy out of recession. Picture: Adam Taylor

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Tuesday.

FEDERAL BUDGET: How Rockhampton fared

Find out what the key budget winners were for the Rockhampton, Livingstone and Emerald regions.

Heaps of Aussie Cash

Peak hour traffic backed up on highway after three car crash

Peak hour Gracemere to Rockhampton traffic was impacted by a three vehicle crash involving six people on the Bruce Hwy and Capricorn Hwy, one kilometre south of the roundabout.

DEBATE ISSUES: Rockhampton's aspiring election candidates have responded to questions about the region's significant issues.

YOUTH CRIME: Compare the strategies of Rocky’s candidates

Youth crime is a difficult, multifaceted problem. Each Rockhampton election candidate has suggested differing approaches towards alleviating the issue.

10+ Christmas casual jobs to apply for in Rocky right now

If you are looking for some extra cash over the holiday season, now is the time to apply for these jobs.

Various retailers are recruiting for Christmas casuals for the festive season shopping rush.

Two people wounded in vicious dog attack

Two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday afternoon after they were attacked by a dog at a Port Curtis residence.

