MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

READ: LETTERS: Taxpayers are an endangered species
FEDERAL BUDGET: How Rockhampton fared
Find out what the key budget winners were for the Rockhampton, Livingstone and Emerald regions.
Peak hour traffic backed up on highway after three car crash
Peak hour Gracemere to Rockhampton traffic was impacted by a three vehicle crash involving six people on the Bruce Hwy and Capricorn Hwy, one kilometre south of the roundabout.
YOUTH CRIME: Compare the strategies of Rocky’s candidates
Youth crime is a difficult, multifaceted problem. Each Rockhampton election candidate has suggested differing approaches towards alleviating the issue.
10+ Christmas casual jobs to apply for in Rocky right now
If you are looking for some extra cash over the holiday season, now is the time to apply for these jobs.
Two people wounded in vicious dog attack
Two people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday afternoon after they were attacked by a dog at a Port Curtis residence.
