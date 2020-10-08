MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

BUDGET DELIVERED: While this year’s Federal Budget was unlike any other, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has explained how Capricornia will benefit.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Wednesday.

READ: LETTERS: Green tape strangles development

---

EXCLUSIVE: Altum lacks ‘financial capability’ to deliver GKI

A Financial and Managerial Capability Assessment completed by Deloitte for the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy found that aspiring developer of GKI, Altum, “does not have the financial capability to complete the project from its own resources”.

---

Find out how the latest Federal Government budget will kick start the economy in Capricornia in these two stories:

BUDGET: How Capricornia will get back to work and rebuild

Government to pay half the wages of 100,000 trainees

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has talked up her government’s latest budget.

---

Thieves target Gracemere golf club

Police have not ruled out the possibility that an attempted break-in at Gracemere Lake Golf Club is linked to a successful overnight break-in at the Kabra Pub:

Juveniles steal alcohol, donations box in pub break-in

Gracemere Lake Golf Club was targeted by would-be thieves in an attack which may be linked to the Kabra Pub break-in.

---

Country’s best bull riders to hit Great Western arena

Fans will be treated to a double dose of bull riding at its best when the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour rolls into Rockhampton this month.

The PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour will buck into action at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel on Saturday, October 17.

---

LNP members attack Labor’s Rookwood record

Central Queensland LNP candidates and Shadow Agricultural Minister Tony Perrett visited Gracemere to question the Labor Government’s handling of Rookwood Weir saying promised funding was delayed, the weir’s capacity was diminished and the construction timeline had “blown out”.

Concept image of the completed Rookwood Weir

---