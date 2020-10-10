MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Harry Bruce's view on Dominic Doblo throwing his hat into Rocky election campaign ring

HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Friday, October 9.

Harry Bruce's view on Dominic Doblo throwing his hat into Rocky election campaign ring

1. Rocky teen diagnosed with tuberculosis had travelled

Contact tracing is underway after A North Rockhampton State High School student was this week confirmed to have an active case of tuberculosis.

2. Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire

An 82-year-old man was initially reported as unconscious after being burned by a blaze at a property on Glenroy Rd, Ridgelands yesterday.

An elderly male has sadly passed away following an incident involving a fire.

3. ‘It’s a blessing’: CQ star signs with NRL powerhouse

Elijah Anderson couldn’t believe it when his agent called three weeks ago, telling him the Canberra Raiders were looking to secure his services.

Elijah Anderson.

4. Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

The Rockhampton Grammar School community and nearby residents will soon be able to enjoy a coffee and cake after a small café was approved for the area.

The cafe is located near Agnes St, near Rockhampton Grammar School and the dog park.

5. Women freed as vehicle flips in Rocky CBD crash

Three females have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle collision in Rockhampton CBD, which left one of the vehicles on its side and two women trapped.