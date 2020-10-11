Menu
Charlie Hall and Jeff Horn
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
11th Oct 2020 6:30 AM
HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Saturday, October 10.

CATCH UP: LETTERS: Mental Health Day message to look after yourself

Harry Bruce's view on Dominic Doblo throwing his hat into Rocky election campaign ring
---

1. ‘BIGGEST FIGHT YET’: World boxing champ visits Rocky

Concerned parents desperate to curb increasing rates of school bullying across Rockhampton have received a powerful message from World Champion boxer Jeff Horn.

Torin O'Brien, Riley Hay and Jeff Horn
---

3. Horror story of 65-year-old scared to be inside her own home

Debbie Acheson feels a prisoner in her own home as she is heckled at, called derogatory names and the victim of death threats from the moment she walks out of her door.

The housing commission units at 17 Alma St
---

2. Parents, staff fears over student safety at CQ state school

More parents are opted not to enrol their children at a Rockhampton region primary school which has been historically plagued by poor student behaviour.

Fewer students are being enrolled at a problematic state school in the Rockhampton region.
---

4. Don pink and your running shoes to help raise vital funds

Don’t be surprised if you see a pink dinosaur or men in pink tights and tutus dashing around the CQUniversity Rockhampton campus oval on Sunday morning.

People are urged to dress in pink and join in the Rockhampton Road Runners Pink Ribon Charity Run at CQUniversity on Sunday morning.
---

5. HOUSE FIRE: Rocky residents wake to find home ‘well alight’

QFES investigators have attended a North Rockhampton property in response to a house fire which occurred early Saturday morning.

Crews attended at house fire in Rockhampton’s north Saturday morning.
