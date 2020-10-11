MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Saturday, October 10.
CATCH UP: LETTERS: Mental Health Day message to look after yourself
---
1. ‘BIGGEST FIGHT YET’: World boxing champ visits Rocky
Concerned parents desperate to curb increasing rates of school bullying across Rockhampton have received a powerful message from World Champion boxer Jeff Horn.
---
3. Horror story of 65-year-old scared to be inside her own home
Debbie Acheson feels a prisoner in her own home as she is heckled at, called derogatory names and the victim of death threats from the moment she walks out of her door.
---
2. Parents, staff fears over student safety at CQ state school
More parents are opted not to enrol their children at a Rockhampton region primary school which has been historically plagued by poor student behaviour.
---
4. Don pink and your running shoes to help raise vital funds
Don’t be surprised if you see a pink dinosaur or men in pink tights and tutus dashing around the CQUniversity Rockhampton campus oval on Sunday morning.
---
5. HOUSE FIRE: Rocky residents wake to find home ‘well alight’
QFES investigators have attended a North Rockhampton property in response to a house fire which occurred early Saturday morning.