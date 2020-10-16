Menu
Rockhampton police arrest a 19-year-old teenager: Rockhampton police execute a Return to Prison warrant at a North Rockhampton home earlier this week. Picture: Contributed
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 16.

LETTERS: Who really runs the Queensland ALP?

---

Use of alleged excessive police force has once again been called into question following the arrest of an Indigenous teen in Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton police arrest a 19-year-old teenager: Rockhampton police execute a Return to Prison warrant at a North Rockhampton home earlier this week. Picture: Contributed
---

The Queensland Election campaign is full swing, and all eyes were on the seat of Keppel yesterday, as the candidates locked horns in a live debate.

(Catch up HERE)

KEPPEL DEBATE: Incumbent Labor candidate Brittany Lauga, LNP candidate Adrian de Groot and One Nation's Wade Rothery participated in a live streamed debate to convince locals why they should vote for them. Picture: Contributed
---

Two members of a Rockhampton motorcycle gang have been charged after a police bust.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A 43-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a police vehicle at Allenstown Shopping Centre on Wednesday night.

(Catch up HERE)

It is alleged the woman reversed her vehicle backwards, hitting the police vehicle and running over the foot of a police officer. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm
---

The Labor Party has promised to invest $2 million to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour if it is re-elected.

(Catch up HERE)

ELECTION COMMITMENT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was joined by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey to announce a $2 million election commitment to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour. Picture: JACK TRAN
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

