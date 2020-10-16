MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Rockhampton police arrest a 19-year-old teenager: Rockhampton police execute a Return to Prison warrant at a North Rockhampton home earlier this week. Picture: Contributed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 16.

Use of alleged excessive police force has once again been called into question following the arrest of an Indigenous teen in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton police arrest a 19-year-old teenager: Rockhampton police execute a Return to Prison warrant at a North Rockhampton home earlier this week. Picture: Contributed

The Queensland Election campaign is full swing, and all eyes were on the seat of Keppel yesterday, as the candidates locked horns in a live debate.

KEPPEL DEBATE: Incumbent Labor candidate Brittany Lauga, LNP candidate Adrian de Groot and One Nation's Wade Rothery participated in a live streamed debate to convince locals why they should vote for them. Picture: Contributed

Two members of a Rockhampton motorcycle gang have been charged after a police bust.

Rocky Mongrel Arrest: Police have arrested and charged a member of the Mongrel Mob Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) with drug offences in Central Queensland.

A 43-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a police vehicle at Allenstown Shopping Centre on Wednesday night.

It is alleged the woman reversed her vehicle backwards, hitting the police vehicle and running over the foot of a police officer. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

The Labor Party has promised to invest $2 million to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour if it is re-elected.

ELECTION COMMITMENT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was joined by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey to announce a $2 million election commitment to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour. Picture: JACK TRAN

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.