MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Use of alleged excessive police force has once again been called into question following the arrest of an Indigenous teen in Rockhampton.
The Queensland Election campaign is full swing, and all eyes were on the seat of Keppel yesterday, as the candidates locked horns in a live debate.
Two members of a Rockhampton motorcycle gang have been charged after a police bust.
A 43-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a police vehicle at Allenstown Shopping Centre on Wednesday night.
The Labor Party has promised to invest $2 million to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour if it is re-elected.
