News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 17.

---

A new café has opened in North Rockhampton with a focus on fresh and local produce.

(Catch up HERE)

Kiahnee Eggmolesse, Sandra Rowcliffe and Lauren Stevens on the opening day of the North Rockhampton store. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett
Kiahnee Eggmolesse, Sandra Rowcliffe and Lauren Stevens on the opening day of the North Rockhampton store. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

---

Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after unknown offenders unsuccessfully attempted to ‘hotwire’ two vehicles in North Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm
Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

---

Grab your friends, a bottle of wine and enjoy a step-by-step art class at one of Rocky’s newest businesses.

(Catch up HERE)

Sian Davis at her new Paint and Sip Studio in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
Sian Davis at her new Paint and Sip Studio in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed

---

A stretch of the Bruce Highway notorious for crashes is now safer for motorists with a host of rest area improvements made.

(Catch up HERE)

Upgrades on rest areas along the stretch are now complete. Picture: SPY
Upgrades on rest areas along the stretch are now complete. Picture: SPY

---

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews battled a grass fire that had broken out at Stanage yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage. Picture: David Nielsen
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage. Picture: David Nielsen

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

