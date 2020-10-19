Menu
POPULAR EVENT: John and Shannyn Hopkins were among the thousands at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day over the weekend.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 10:48 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

READ: LETTERS: We must do all we can to protect Great Barrier Reef

---

Andrew Churchill and Brittany Lauga at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day
It was a busy weekend around CQ with plenty of people dressing up for Rocky’s Fantasy Festival, the bull riding and the St Peter’s Caulfield Cup Race Day.

Check out the outfits in our massive photo galleries here:

GALLERY: Rocky’s Fantasy Festival the stuff of fairy tales

PHOTO GALLERY: St Peter’s Caulfield Cup Race Day fashions

PHOTO GALLERY: Pro Bull Riding Monster Energy Tour

---

Several bushfires kept CQ’s Rural Fire brigades busy over the weekend. See which suburbs were impacted on Saturday and Sunday:

UPDATE: Firefighters to keep close on multiple grass fires

Crews on scene at grass fires around Rocky region

---

Final stage of upgrades for high traffic CQ road

The final stage of more than $1 million of upgrades to Macquarie St, in the Gracemere Industrial Area, is under way.

---

Development applications point to growth in region

According to council data, development applications have risen by a third since this time last year, and since June more than 250 lots have been sold, are under contract, or are on hold.

---

Ergon Energy installs turtle friendly street lighting for Livingstone Shire Council.
New street lighting to help protect turtle hatchlings

In a bid to help protect turtle hatchlings from getting disorientated by artificial lights, Livingstone Shire Council has installed coloured street lighting along the Zilzie Esplanade.

---

