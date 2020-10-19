MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

POPULAR EVENT: John and Shannyn Hopkins were among the thousands at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day over the weekend.

---

Andrew Churchill and Brittany Lauga at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day

It was a busy weekend around CQ with plenty of people dressing up for Rocky’s Fantasy Festival, the bull riding and the St Peter’s Caulfield Cup Race Day.

Check out the outfits in our massive photo galleries here:

---

Several bushfires kept CQ’s Rural Fire brigades busy over the weekend. See which suburbs were impacted on Saturday and Sunday:

---

The final stage of more than $1 million of upgrades to Macquarie St, in the Gracemere Industrial Area, is under way.

---

According to council data, development applications have risen by a third since this time last year, and since June more than 250 lots have been sold, are under contract, or are on hold.

---

Ergon Energy installs turtle friendly street lighting for Livingstone Shire Council.

In a bid to help protect turtle hatchlings from getting disorientated by artificial lights, Livingstone Shire Council has installed coloured street lighting along the Zilzie Esplanade.

---