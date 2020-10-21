Menu
Schalk Steven Herbst, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on October 15 to one count of robbery. Picture: Facebook
Crime

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.

LETTERS: ALP has learned nothing from the last election

---

It might be time to send out a search party to locate Clive Palmer’s United Australia candidates for Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

MISSING IN ACTION: Have you seen United Australia Party's candidates for Rockhampton - Paul Crangle, Keppel - Nikki Smeltz and Gregory - Thomas Turner?
---

A Rockhampton man was robbed of his phone by a druggie “desperately” trying to pay of a drug debt.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Council worker busted driving without a licence

Schalk Steven Herbst, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on October 15 to one count of robbery. Picture: Facebook
---

Former Neerkol orphanage employee, Kevin Leslie Baker, has been committed to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court.

(Catch up HERE)

Kevin Leslie Baker, 81, outside Rockhampton courthouse. Picture: Kerri-Anne Mesner
---

A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after hi vehicle collided with a pole.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Bev Lacey
---

A significant fire threatened multiple Gracemere properties yesterday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

Multiple crews attend a fire which threatened Gracemere properties this afternoon. Picture: Jann Houley
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

