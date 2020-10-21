MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
LETTERS: ALP has learned nothing from the last election
It might be time to send out a search party to locate Clive Palmer’s United Australia candidates for Central Queensland.
A Rockhampton man was robbed of his phone by a druggie “desperately” trying to pay of a drug debt.
READ: Council worker busted driving without a licence
Former Neerkol orphanage employee, Kevin Leslie Baker, has been committed to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court.
A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after hi vehicle collided with a pole.
A significant fire threatened multiple Gracemere properties yesterday afternoon.
