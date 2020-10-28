MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 27.
---
1. ‘Just the beginning’: indigenous residents learn fire skills
Indigenous communities took part in an intensive fire training program last week, the first step in what could be the beginning of an organisation of indigenous ranger-firefighters.
---
2. Power restored to majority of customers after storm damage
More than 7500 people lost power in the Rockhampton area on Tuesday as a thunderstorm battered the region.
---
3. ROCKY VISIT: LNP leader talks up plans to get CQ working
Aspiring Premier and LNP Leader Deb Frecklington threw her support behind her CQ candidates when she returned to Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.
---
4. Charge upgraded for man who punched police officer in court
A man who punched a female police officer in the face while they were both locked in a dock in a courtroom has had one charge upgraded.
---
5. Keppel Turtle Fund proposes new education trail
Representatives of the Keppel Turtle Fund welcomed guests to Great Keppel Island on Thursday, showcasing a proposed trail which will provide tourists with information about local marine life.