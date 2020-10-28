MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Ron Bowes at Zebra Wreckers in Gracemere is recycling metals and tyres from the region. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Ron Bowes at Zebra Wreckers in Gracemere is recycling metals and tyres from the region. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 27.

LETTERS: More cars is not the solution

Harry's view on stormy weather and power outages.

---

1. ‘Just the beginning’: indigenous residents learn fire skills

Indigenous communities took part in an intensive fire training program last week, the first step in what could be the beginning of an organisation of indigenous ranger-firefighters.

The firefighting operations practical test on Darumbal land.

---

2. Power restored to majority of customers after storm damage

More than 7500 people lost power in the Rockhampton area on Tuesday as a thunderstorm battered the region.

Severe storms battered parts of Central Queensland on Tuesday.

---

3. ROCKY VISIT: LNP leader talks up plans to get CQ working

Aspiring Premier and LNP Leader Deb Frecklington threw her support behind her CQ candidates when she returned to Rockhampton on Tuesday afternoon.

ELECTION VISIT: LNP leader Deb Frecklington, and her candidates for Rockhampton – Tony Hopkins, Keppel – Adrian de Groot and Mirani – Tracie Newitt, visited Parkhurst's REO Heavy Equipment to talk up their plan to get CQ working again.

---

4. Charge upgraded for man who punched police officer in court

A man who punched a female police officer in the face while they were both locked in a dock in a courtroom has had one charge upgraded.

Rockhampton Courthouse.

---

5. Keppel Turtle Fund proposes new education trail

Representatives of the Keppel Turtle Fund welcomed guests to Great Keppel Island on Thursday, showcasing a proposed trail which will provide tourists with information about local marine life.