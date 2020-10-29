MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Catch up on some of our biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

Catch up on some of our biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 28.

LETTERS: ‘Community needs to start preparing’

Harry's view on stadium funding.

---

1. CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash

A 28-year-old Central Queensland man has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash near Dingo today.

A man has tragically passed away following a truck vs car collision, west of Rockhampton.

---

2. Major fire, stranded boat creates busy week for coast guard

Both a stranded yacht and an unrelated fire located at Great Keppel Island kept Yeppoon Coast Guard on its toes the past week.

The fire at Great Keppel Island this past weekend.

---

3. Rocky Stadium project pushes forward despite Labor criticism

The Rocky Stadium project is pushing ahead despite Federal Labor exploring the possibility of the $23 million grant being pulled if the site was deemed unsuitable.

FUNDING APPROVED: The Federal Government will commit $23 million towards building the Rocky Stadium at Victoria Park.

---

4. How Rocky candidates will improve our health system

Every election The Morning Bulletin provides candidates the opportunity to inform Rockhampton region voters how they would address some of the region’s key issues.

CANDIDATES: Dominic Doblo (Independent), Tony Hopkins (LNP), Mick Jones (Greens), Barry O'Rourke (ALP), Yvette Saxon (IMOP), Christian Shepherd (KAP), Torin O'Brien (ONP), Paul Crangle (UAP) and Laura Barnard (LCQ) are the nine candidates contesting the seat of Rockhampton.

---

5. Some evidence still outstanding in alleged murder case

Defence lawyers for a man accused of murdering his former wife have received a partial brief of evidence with forensic results including DNA, and statements, still outstanding.