MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
October 28
LETTERS: ‘Community needs to start preparing’
1. CQ man identified as victim of fatal crash
A 28-year-old Central Queensland man has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash near Dingo today.
2. Major fire, stranded boat creates busy week for coast guard
Both a stranded yacht and an unrelated fire located at Great Keppel Island kept Yeppoon Coast Guard on its toes the past week.
3. Rocky Stadium project pushes forward despite Labor criticism
The Rocky Stadium project is pushing ahead despite Federal Labor exploring the possibility of the $23 million grant being pulled if the site was deemed unsuitable.
4. How Rocky candidates will improve our health system
Every election The Morning Bulletin provides candidates the opportunity to inform Rockhampton region voters how they would address some of the region’s key issues.
5. Some evidence still outstanding in alleged murder case
Defence lawyers for a man accused of murdering his former wife have received a partial brief of evidence with forensic results including DNA, and statements, still outstanding.