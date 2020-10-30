Menu
REWIND: Catch up on five of our top stories from the past 24 hours.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
30th Oct 2020 6:17 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 29.

LETTERS: ‘Teachers deserve our thanks today’

Harry's view on NRLs move to ditch Australian Anthem for State of Origin series.
---

1. WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy

A man has been taken into police custody after the vehicle he allegedly stole overturned on Burnett Hwy.

WRECKED: A similar vehicle was reported as stolen only hours earlier.
---

2. Livingstone to get first off-leash dog park

The Livingstone Shire will soon have its first off-leash dog park after a suitable site was found during an extensive council investigation.

NEW: Livingstone Shire will soon have its own off-leash dog park.
---

3. Katie saddling up for first state championships

She is the powerhouse pee wee ready to make her mark on barrel racing’s big stage this weekend.

STAR QUALITY: Katie Humble, pictured aboard Betty will compete in the peewees at the weekend's ABHA State Championships in Gracemere. Photo: JEM Photography
---

4. ‘It’s disgusting’: Outrage over illegally dumped rubbish

A Central Queensland resident is fed up with rubbish being illegally dumped at a public area, commonly used for walking dogs and bike riding on the outskirts of town.

Moranbah community outraged over illegally dumped rubbish along a track at the outskirts of town, less than three kilometres from the mining town's resource recovery centre.
---

5. REVEALED: Exhausted CQ trainee doctors fear grave mistakes

Exhausted trainee doctors across Rockhampton say they fear making grave clinical errors due to working excessively long hours.

CONCERNS: Trainee doctors at Rockhampton Hospital reveal their fears.
