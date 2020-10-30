MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

REWIND: Catch up on five of our top stories from the past 24 hours.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

The Morning Rewind

October 29

---

1. WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy

A man has been taken into police custody after the vehicle he allegedly stole overturned on Burnett Hwy.

WRECKED: A similar vehicle was reported as stolen only hours earlier.

---

2. Livingstone to get first off-leash dog park

The Livingstone Shire will soon have its first off-leash dog park after a suitable site was found during an extensive council investigation.

NEW: Livingstone Shire will soon have its own off-leash dog park.

---

3. Katie saddling up for first state championships

She is the powerhouse pee wee ready to make her mark on barrel racing’s big stage this weekend.

STAR QUALITY: Katie Humble, pictured aboard Betty will compete in the peewees at the weekend's ABHA State Championships in Gracemere. Photo: JEM Photography

---

4. ‘It’s disgusting’: Outrage over illegally dumped rubbish

A Central Queensland resident is fed up with rubbish being illegally dumped at a public area, commonly used for walking dogs and bike riding on the outskirts of town.

Moranbah community outraged over illegally dumped rubbish along a track at the outskirts of town, less than three kilometres from the mining town's resource recovery centre.

---

5. REVEALED: Exhausted CQ trainee doctors fear grave mistakes

Exhausted trainee doctors across Rockhampton say they fear making grave clinical errors due to working excessively long hours.