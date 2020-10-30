MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 29.
---
1. WATCH: Man in custody after stolen ute flips on hwy
A man has been taken into police custody after the vehicle he allegedly stole overturned on Burnett Hwy.
---
2. Livingstone to get first off-leash dog park
The Livingstone Shire will soon have its first off-leash dog park after a suitable site was found during an extensive council investigation.
---
3. Katie saddling up for first state championships
She is the powerhouse pee wee ready to make her mark on barrel racing’s big stage this weekend.
---
4. ‘It’s disgusting’: Outrage over illegally dumped rubbish
A Central Queensland resident is fed up with rubbish being illegally dumped at a public area, commonly used for walking dogs and bike riding on the outskirts of town.
---
5. REVEALED: Exhausted CQ trainee doctors fear grave mistakes
Exhausted trainee doctors across Rockhampton say they fear making grave clinical errors due to working excessively long hours.