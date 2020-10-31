MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

As Queensland wakes to the day which will determine its future, here’s a wrap up of stories from The Morning Bulletin over the past 24 hours.

United Australia Party candidates for Central Queensland remain obscure only a day out from the State Election…

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/who-are-clive-palmers-cq-candidates/4129757/

Keppel candidates ready for State election

… but we did manage to round up Keppel candidates and ask them about their plans for great Keppel Island.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/keppel-candidates-detail-gki-plans/4129770/

Arjan Bloemer

The Central Highlands Development Corporation reveals the outcomes of research into the economic impact of Covid-19 on the region….

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/cq-to-face-economic-impact-of-covid-19-for-quite-s/4129026/

Candidates ready for State election

… as we asked Rockhampton candidates their vision for stimulating employment and the economy post-Covid.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rockys-candidates-discuss-economy-employment/4129724/

Rockhampton police raid Northside home

Rockhampton police arrested two people following a North Rockhampton raid during which they seized a variety of drugs.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/large-haul-of-drugs-cash-seized-in-north-rocky-rai/4129432/

Adam Belot LSC

And Livingstone Shire Council say they are determined to keep suburbs in boundary contention including Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/stop-the-chop-belots-passionate-plea-to-ratepayers/4129016/

Don’t forget to vote, everyone! And check in to the Morning Bulletin website for election updates throughout the weekend.