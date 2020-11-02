Menu
Labor’s incumbent candidate for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke. Picture: Allan Reinikka
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 8:45 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 1.

LETTERS: Readers express their views on election results

---

Stay up to date with our rolling coverage of the vote count for the seat of Keppel.

(Catch up HERE)

KEPPEL CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga, LNP's Adrian de Groot, LCQ's Jimmy Dockery, UAP's Nikki Smeltz, ONP's Wade Rothery, IMOP's Paula Ganfield and The Greens' Clancy Mullbrick are contesting the seat of Keppel in the 2020 Queensland Election. Picture: Contributed
---

A significant number of votes have been counted, giving greater clarity about the state of the election race in Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

ROCKHAMPTON CANDIDATES: Dominic Doblo (Independent), Tony Hopkins (LNP), Mick Jones (Greens), Barry O'Rourke (ALP), Yvette Saxon (IMOP), Christian Shepherd (KAP), Torin O'Brien (ONP), Paul Crangle (UAP) and Laura Barnard (LCQ) are the nine candidates contesting the seat of Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
---

Labor’s incumbent candidate for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke has confirmed he wouldn’t be claiming victory in the State Election over the weekend, despite his large lead.

(Catch up HERE)

Labor’s incumbent candidate for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke. Picture: Allan Reinikka
---

A hoon in his late 20s was told by a Rockhampton magistrate to “grow up”.

(Catch up HERE)

Generic shot of car speedometer.
---

The forecast for the region this week includes maximum temperatures in the high 30s expected in some areas.

(Catch up HERE)

Generic hot weather photo.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

