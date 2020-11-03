Menu
Traffic on the Bruce Highway was backed up after a fatal traffic crash north of Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 2.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why did they de-amalgamate?

---

A man in his 20s died yesterday morning in a crash north of Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Traffic on the Bruce Highway was backed up after a fatal traffic crash north of Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed
---

A man suffered critical injuries after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times at a home in Allenstown Sunday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

WATCH: Man allegedly robs North Rockhampton supermarket

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey addressing media about the incident. Picture: Aden Stokes
---

With Labor’s candidates for Rocky and Keppel verging on election victory, find out what they’ve promised to deliver the region.

(Catch up HERE)

ELECTION PROMISE: Labor candidates for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said a re-elected Labor Government would sign up to a 10-year partnership with the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Picture: Contributed
---

Two men suffered burns after a battery exploded at a workplace in Kawana.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
---

A former Rockhampton man had moved to Townsville to escape the drug scene in the Beef Capital but a chance encounter with an associate at a petrol station resulted in a two-day bender of drugs, alcohol, violence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

(Catch up HERE)

McDonalds generic. Picture: Wayne Taylor
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

