MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 3.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Not singing anthem is ‘un-Australian’
---
The delayed diagnosis of a Rockhampton man has had a long-lasting impact on his family with one of his younger siblings turning to drugs at 14.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man was injured yesterday following a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.
(Catch up HERE)
UPDATE: Man escapes car crash uninjured
Person injured in kangaroo collision
---
The old Colonial Mart at Stockland Rockhampton has been proposed to be demolished to make way for a childcare centre.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Police are searching for alleged offender(s) following an assault last night at Berserker Tavern.
(Catch up HERE)
Cops called to woman seen beating child on busy road
UPDATE: Armed men arrested, car located near CBD
---
A Gracemere man has been arrested in relation to alleged child exploitation offences against eight children.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.