MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Don-Geoffrey Wylie O'Mara, pleaded guilty on September 28, 2020, in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 28 charges including possessing drugs, driving unlicensed, assault occasioning bodily harm. Picture: Social Media

---

The delayed diagnosis of a Rockhampton man has had a long-lasting impact on his family with one of his younger siblings turning to drugs at 14.

---

A man was injured yesterday following a workplace accident in North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

---

The old Colonial Mart at Stockland Rockhampton has been proposed to be demolished to make way for a childcare centre.

Artists impression of the new proposed childcare centre at Stockland Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed

---

Police are searching for alleged offender(s) following an assault last night at Berserker Tavern.

Generic assault. Picture: File

---

A Gracemere man has been arrested in relation to alleged child exploitation offences against eight children.

The Gracemere man allegedly used social media to contact his victims ranging in ages from 12-15-years-old. Picture: istock

---

