MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Calum Pearce and Jodie Rice at the new Hippie Garage store in East St in Rockhampton. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 4.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

---

Find out which streets and suburbs across the Rockhampton region are plagued with drug-related crime.

(Catch up HERE)

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of Rockhampton’s worst streets for drug crime. Picture: Supplied

---

Yeppoon’s Hippie Garage has expanded with a second store.

(Catch up HERE)

---

“She stabbed someone to the point of slicing her liver.”

This was what Judge William Everson said about an unlawful wounding incident carried out by a 31-year-old woman, who had a 10-page criminal record containing convictions for regular violent behaviour.

(Catch up HERE)

Woman holding kitchen knife generic. Picture: iStock

---

Take a look at five major projects set to change Livingstone.

(Catch up HERE)

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre. Picture: Gibb Group

---

It was a tip-off to police by one of eight alleged child victims of a man charged with rape and other offences that started an investigation into alleged sexual crimes in Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CPIU Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith. Picture: Timothy Cox

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.