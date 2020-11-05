Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Calum Pearce and Jodie Rice at the new Hippie Garage store in East St in Rockhampton. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett
Calum Pearce and Jodie Rice at the new Hippie Garage store in East St in Rockhampton. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 4.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

---

Find out which streets and suburbs across the Rockhampton region are plagued with drug-related crime.

(Catch up HERE)

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of Rockhampton’s worst streets for drug crime. Picture: Supplied
The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of Rockhampton’s worst streets for drug crime. Picture: Supplied

---

Yeppoon’s Hippie Garage has expanded with a second store.

(Catch up HERE)

Calum Pearce and Jodie Rice at the new Hippie Garage store in East St in Rockhampton. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett
Calum Pearce and Jodie Rice at the new Hippie Garage store in East St in Rockhampton. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

---

“She stabbed someone to the point of slicing her liver.”

This was what Judge William Everson said about an unlawful wounding incident carried out by a 31-year-old woman, who had a 10-page criminal record containing convictions for regular violent behaviour.

(Catch up HERE)

Woman holding kitchen knife generic. Picture: iStock
Woman holding kitchen knife generic. Picture: iStock

---

Take a look at five major projects set to change Livingstone.

(Catch up HERE)

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre. Picture: Gibb Group
Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre. Picture: Gibb Group

---

It was a tip-off to police by one of eight alleged child victims of a man charged with rape and other offences that started an investigation into alleged sexual crimes in Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CPIU Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith. Picture: Timothy Cox
Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CPIU Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith. Picture: Timothy Cox

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sinister’: Young girl bribed for sex for three years

        Premium Content ‘Sinister’: Young girl bribed for sex for three years

        Crime A ROCKHAMPTON girl was subjected to fortnightly unprotected sex for three years, when she was aged 11-14, after being preyed upon by her uncle. GRAPHIC CONTENT

        Debt of Stockland chemists revealed as liquidation winds up

        Premium Content Debt of Stockland chemists revealed as liquidation winds up

        Money Terry White and Priceline pharmacies closed unexpectedly in 2017 and final debtors...

        Government reaffirms plans to develop northern Australia

        Premium Content Government reaffirms plans to develop northern Australia

        Politics Northern Australia is being promised ongoing support to grow jobs, the economy and...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.