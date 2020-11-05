MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’
Find out which streets and suburbs across the Rockhampton region are plagued with drug-related crime.
Yeppoon’s Hippie Garage has expanded with a second store.
“She stabbed someone to the point of slicing her liver.”
This was what Judge William Everson said about an unlawful wounding incident carried out by a 31-year-old woman, who had a 10-page criminal record containing convictions for regular violent behaviour.
Take a look at five major projects set to change Livingstone.
It was a tip-off to police by one of eight alleged child victims of a man charged with rape and other offences that started an investigation into alleged sexual crimes in Rockhampton.
