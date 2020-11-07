MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Flaggy Rock Cafe, an iconic roadside cafe on the Bruce Highway, is up for sale. Picture: Elders Real Estate Rockhampton

Flaggy Rock Cafe, an iconic roadside cafe on the Bruce Highway, is up for sale. Picture: Elders Real Estate Rockhampton

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 6.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Build new coal fired power stations or freeze

---

An iconic roadside cafe on the Bruce Highway is up for sale.

(Catch up HERE)

Flaggy Rock Cafe, an iconic roadside cafe on the Bruce Highway, is up for sale. Picture: Elders Real Estate Rockhampton

---

Queensland Police data has revealed Capricorn Coast’s drug hotspots.

(Catch up HERE)

The past three months have proved somewhat troubling for the residents of the Capricorn Coast as the area grapples with drug crimes. Picture: Supplied

---

This wet season the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting an increased risk of flooding and cyclones, bringing into question just how motivated the three levels of government are to realising the South Rockhampton flood levee project.

(Catch up HERE)

Houses are surrounded by floodwaters at Depot Hill in Rockhampton in 2017. Picture: Dan Peled

---

Bad blood among families and a request by the mother to the father of a child to alter the surname on its birth certificate has ended up in court.

(Catch up HERE)

---

When a Yeppoon woman got behind the wheel, she thought she would be right to drive a short distance. She was wrong.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.