MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Smoke could be seen billowing from Norbridge Park yesterday. Picture: Jann Houley

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 7.

A large number of fire crews battled a grass fire in North Rockhampton yesterday.

Fire crews on scene battling a grass fire in The Common. Picture: Jann Houley

Repeat acts of intoxicated disturbing behaviour in the Rockhampton CBD area has led one woman to spend a night in the watch house.

A man was taken to hospital Friday night after he was injured in a car crash in Rockhampton City.

READ: Three injured in Rockhampton City collision

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Matthew Deans

Local LNP members were challenged to justify their party’s preferencing decision which helped elect another Green into parliament.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said members of the LNP had some explaining to do after their preferences ensured another Greens candidate was elected to parliament. Picture: Timothy Cox

A youth who was found guilty in the Rockhampton Children’s Court for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm has had the conditions of his sentence reduced.

