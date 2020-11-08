Menu
Smoke could be seen billowing from Norbridge Park yesterday. Picture: Jann Houley
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
8th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 7.

---

A large number of fire crews battled a grass fire in North Rockhampton yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Fire crews on scene battling a grass fire in The Common. Picture: Jann Houley
Fire crews on scene battling a grass fire in The Common. Picture: Jann Houley

---

Repeat acts of intoxicated disturbing behaviour in the Rockhampton CBD area has led one woman to spend a night in the watch house.

(Catch up HERE)

23 Jul 2002 : Generic photo of spilt bottle of red wine making a map of Australia - liquid
23 Jul 2002 : Generic photo of spilt bottle of red wine making a map of Australia - liquid

---

A man was taken to hospital Friday night after he was injured in a car crash in Rockhampton City.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Three injured in Rockhampton City collision

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Matthew Deans
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Matthew Deans

---

Local LNP members were challenged to justify their party’s preferencing decision which helped elect another Green into parliament.

(Catch up HERE)

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said members of the LNP had some explaining to do after their preferences ensured another Greens candidate was elected to parliament. Picture: Timothy Cox
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said members of the LNP had some explaining to do after their preferences ensured another Greens candidate was elected to parliament. Picture: Timothy Cox

---

A youth who was found guilty in the Rockhampton Children’s Court for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm has had the conditions of his sentence reduced.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

        How you can help support our furry friends this Christmas

        Mural asks an important question about the environment

        First-timers excited to be part of CQ touch carnival

        Students get creative to help the Great Barrier Reef

