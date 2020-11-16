Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, has been arrested in Mackay over the alleged murder of Michael Hartley near Gympie. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, has been arrested in Mackay over the alleged murder of Michael Hartley near Gympie. Picture: Melanie Whiting
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 15.

LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

---

A young Gladstone man has been granted bail after his role in allegedly ambushing and assaulting a mother, her sister and four-month-old baby in an attempt to take the child at an Allenstown business last Monday.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A man with very little history of drug use supplied his housemate with a highly illegal drug.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Police have charged a second man with murder after a body was found down an embankment near Gympie earlier this month.

(Catch up HERE)

Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, has been arrested in Mackay over the alleged murder of Michael Hartley near Gympie. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, has been arrested in Mackay over the alleged murder of Michael Hartley near Gympie. Picture: Melanie Whiting

---

Parts of Central Queensland are expected to reach up to 38C this week.

(Catch up HERE)

Hot days are predicted ahead for parts of Central Queensland. Picture: Supplied
Hot days are predicted ahead for parts of Central Queensland. Picture: Supplied

---

A new real estate report marks out Central Queensland’s market as having performed considerably better than much of the country since the start of the year.

(Catch up HERE)

The report said commercial real estate was recovering, and the residential market ‘rising’. Picture: iStock
The report said commercial real estate was recovering, and the residential market ‘rising’. Picture: iStock

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Man dead in Sydney stabbing

      Man dead in Sydney stabbing
      • 16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

      Top Stories

        Boxing KO manoeuvre used in post nightclub assault

        Premium Content Boxing KO manoeuvre used in post nightclub assault

        Crime “The manoeuvre this defendant placed upon the victim hasn’t been seen since the world title fight of Harley and Frazier in 1975."

        Clermont garden takes top prize

        Premium Content Clermont garden takes top prize

        Gardening See pictures here of Isaac region’s best gardens in six categories including...

        Frenchville students to explore closer to home

        Premium Content Frenchville students to explore closer to home

        News “Aside from the valuable experiences and learnings that students will take away...

        LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

        Premium Content LETTERS: Time for fresh-faced Rocky leader

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.