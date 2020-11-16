MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, has been arrested in Mackay over the alleged murder of Michael Hartley near Gympie. Picture: Melanie Whiting

A young Gladstone man has been granted bail after his role in allegedly ambushing and assaulting a mother, her sister and four-month-old baby in an attempt to take the child at an Allenstown business last Monday.

A man with very little history of drug use supplied his housemate with a highly illegal drug.

Police have charged a second man with murder after a body was found down an embankment near Gympie earlier this month.

Parts of Central Queensland are expected to reach up to 38C this week.

Hot days are predicted ahead for parts of Central Queensland. Picture: Supplied

A new real estate report marks out Central Queensland’s market as having performed considerably better than much of the country since the start of the year.

The report said commercial real estate was recovering, and the residential market ‘rising’. Picture: iStock

