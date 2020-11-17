MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 16.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

A seemingly unprovoked assault of a young plumber apprentice after drinking at the Zodiac nightclub has left the victim with lifelong pain and health problems.

A man who threatened an RSPCA inspector with a gun is facing a $54,000 bill after 30 working dogs were taken out of his care and treated by veterinarians.

A group of men have been slapped with $400 public nuisance fines after police broke up a street fight Sunday in Gracemere.

Rockhampton Regional Council is offering one lucky person a $500 gift voucher to use with a local business of their choice.

AquaJets Swim School was crowned the winner of The Morning Bulletin’s best swim school in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast poll.

