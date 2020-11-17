Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AquaJets Swim School Partners Brian and Bernadette Rodriquez. Picture: Supplied
AquaJets Swim School Partners Brian and Bernadette Rodriquez. Picture: Supplied
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 16.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

---

A seemingly unprovoked assault of a young plumber apprentice after drinking at the Zodiac nightclub has left the victim with lifelong pain and health problems.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Man made six offers to supply drugs in a week from own plant

READ: Barmaid drove drunk to meet police after they said no

Punch Generic
Punch Generic

---

A man who threatened an RSPCA inspector with a gun is facing a $54,000 bill after 30 working dogs were taken out of his care and treated by veterinarians.

(Catch up HERE)

Supplied Editorial Wild Dog generic
Supplied Editorial Wild Dog generic

---

A group of men have been slapped with $400 public nuisance fines after police broke up a street fight Sunday in Gracemere.

(Catch up HERE)

Multiple police crews attended the scene. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Multiple police crews attended the scene. Picture: Kevin Farmer

---

Rockhampton Regional Council is offering one lucky person a $500 gift voucher to use with a local business of their choice.

(Catch up HERE)

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher announces the $500 giveaway. Picture: Jann Houley
Acting Mayor Neil Fisher announces the $500 giveaway. Picture: Jann Houley

---

AquaJets Swim School was crowned the winner of The Morning Bulletin’s best swim school in Rockhampton and on the Capricorn Coast poll.

(Catch up HERE)

Brian and Bernadette Rodriquez in the pool with students. Picture: Supplied
Brian and Bernadette Rodriquez in the pool with students. Picture: Supplied

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Premium Content Run down Rocky hotel served notice for $200K unpaid rates

        Money Rockhampton Regional Council has filed the lawsuit in the district court.

        Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        Premium Content Man busted drink driving for third time in four weeks

        News A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once he asleep behind...

        New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        Premium Content New ‘bold and exciting’ strategy to boost CQ tourism

        News “It’s going to turbo charge our efforts to elevate the region’s reputation as a...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.