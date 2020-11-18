MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 17.
LETTERS: The hidden cost of climate change
A run-down Rockhampton hotel has been served with a lawsuit by council for more than $200,000 in unpaid rates and water bills.
A primary school was in lockdown following reports of an alleged break and enter attempt at a nearby home in North Rockhampton.
A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once where he was asleep behind the wheel and another after he crashed into another car – had four prior drink driving convictions.
A man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Yeppoon.
A spacious Federation-style home on The Range has sold for $835,000.
