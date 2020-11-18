Menu
Plaza Hotel in South Rockhampton. Picture: Jann Houley
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 17.

---

A run-down Rockhampton hotel has been served with a lawsuit by council for more than $200,000 in unpaid rates and water bills.

(Catch up HERE)

Plaza Hotel in South Rockhampton. Picture: Jann Houley
---

A primary school was in lockdown following reports of an alleged break and enter attempt at a nearby home in North Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Police have detained one suspect and are searching for two others. Picture: Supplied
---

A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once where he was asleep behind the wheel and another after he crashed into another car – had four prior drink driving convictions.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Yeppoon.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
---

A spacious Federation-style home on The Range has sold for $835,000.

(Catch up HERE)

30 James St, The Range, a four bedroom, three bathroom and five car garage home sold for $835,000. Picture: Contributed
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

