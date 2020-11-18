MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 17.

The hidden cost of climate change

A run-down Rockhampton hotel has been served with a lawsuit by council for more than $200,000 in unpaid rates and water bills.

Plaza Hotel in South Rockhampton. Picture: Jann Houley

A primary school was in lockdown following reports of an alleged break and enter attempt at a nearby home in North Rockhampton.

Police have detained one suspect and are searching for two others. Picture: Supplied

A roofer was busted drink driving three times in a month – once where he was asleep behind the wheel and another after he crashed into another car – had four prior drink driving convictions.

A man was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car in Yeppoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

A spacious Federation-style home on The Range has sold for $835,000.

30 James St, The Range, a four bedroom, three bathroom and five car garage home sold for $835,000. Picture: Contributed

