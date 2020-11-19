Menu
Chris Hooper said he had completed the documents required for him to become Rockhampton mayor. Picture: Supplied
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 18.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mourning the loss of millions

---

Former mayor Margaret Strelow has announced whether she will be running in the by election, should it happen.

(Catch up HERE)

Former mayor Margaret Strelow. Picture: Allan Reinikka
---

Potential mayor Chris Hooper claimed victory on social media yesterday, though Rockhampton Regional Council denied anything was official.

(Catch up HERE)

Chris Hooper. Picture: Supplied
---

A Rockhampton business owner says he lost 70 per cent of his revenue, but thanks to the support of members, he is able to continue.

(Catch up HERE)

Shaun Arnold, owner of ETS Compound, is in the midst of expanding his gym to have double the floor space and more amenities. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett
---

Rockhampton’s iconic old post office building is undergoing restoration works, inquiries to the Department of Environment and Science have revealed.

(Catch up HERE)

Works at the iconic former Rockhampton Post Office. Picture: Melanie Plane
---

Police data has revealed which parts of the region are struggling with increasing rates of car theft.

(Catch up HERE)

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of the worst streets for car theft across Rockhampton. Picture: Supplied
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

