MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

---
It remains unclear if the Rockhampton community will have a by-election, however questions are being raised about who would run if one was to go ahead.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Rockhampton man has been twice convicted of attempting to murder a woman when he hit her twice in the head with a hammer.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Rockhampton could soon be home to two new bottle shops, with construction well underway on a liquor store at the old McCafferty’s bus depot.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Tenders for the new $44 million development at a South Rockhampton aged care facility closed yesterday.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A stampede of southern buyers fleeing the capital cities and the coronavirus pandemic is driving a new boom in the Rockhampton region’s real estate sales market.
(Catch up HERE)
---
