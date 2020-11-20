Menu
BOOMING MARKET: Mr Real Estate principal Jason Rayner is delighted with the number of property sales his agency had been able to achieve during a difficult year. Picture: Orin Lucke – Blink Photography
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 19.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The dangers of farm work

It remains unclear if the Rockhampton community will have a by-election, however questions are being raised about who would run if one was to go ahead.

(Catch up HERE)

The Morning Bulletin reached out to some of the regular contenders of previous elections. Picture: Zizi Averill
A Rockhampton man has been twice convicted of attempting to murder a woman when he hit her twice in the head with a hammer.

(Catch up HERE)

Supplied Editorial
Rockhampton could soon be home to two new bottle shops, with construction well underway on a liquor store at the old McCafferty’s bus depot.

(Catch up HERE)

McCaffertys bus depot is getting a new lease of life. Picture: Contributed
Tenders for the new $44 million development at a South Rockhampton aged care facility closed yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Building C is four storeys with 36 one-bedroom residential aged care suites. Picture: Benevolent Living
A stampede of southern buyers fleeing the capital cities and the coronavirus pandemic is driving a new boom in the Rockhampton region’s real estate sales market.

(Catch up HERE)

Mr Real Estate’s principal Jason Rayner said the feeling of being safe from COVID-19 in Central Queensland was helping drive real estate sales. Picture: Contributed
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

