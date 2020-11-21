Menu
Police attend a Talford St property after a frightening home invasion this afternoon.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 9:17 AM
HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 20.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Is national anthem still relevant?

Harry's view on year 12 graduates.
---

1. CQ mine owner in receivership, $34m owed to contractors

The owner of Bluff mine, 150km west of Rockhampton, has fallen into receivership owing more than $34 million.

Bluff Mine has fallen into receivership. Photo: file photo
---

2. ‘It’s win or go home’: Cyclones set for semi showdown

The Cyclones beat Gladstone twice in the round games and will look to keep that winning record intact when they take them on in ConocoPhillips CQ Cup semi-final on Saturday.

BASKETBALL ConocoPhillips CQ Cup Rd 1: Rockhampton Cyclones' Akaysha Muggeridge with the ball
---

3. Woman trapped as men break in, trash home

A woman was caught up in a frightening home invasion at Rockhampton’s south on Friday afternoon.

Police attend a Talford St property after a frightening home invasion Friday afternoon.
---

4. Rockhampton Priceline named top store in Australia

After rebranding to Priceline three years ago, the Stockland Rockhampton Upper store has been awarded the highest honour across the company – store of the year.

Pharmacist Ahmed Elkalla and co-owner Dan Carpenter with their award for top Priceline store in Australia.
---

5. Man jailed for defending himself against attack

A young man found guilty of using excessive force to defend himself against an attack had gone on to more violent offences after the 2017 incident.

Numaka Dowling giving a thumbs up.
