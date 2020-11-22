Menu
Harry's view on year 12 graduates.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
22nd Nov 2020 9:15 AM
HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 21.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Is national anthem still relevant?

---

1. GPC loses another bid to stop fishers class action case

The Queensland Court of Appeal has ruled that a champertous funding arrangement in a class action case against a government-owned entity is legally acceptable in today’s society.

The nation's biggest dredging operation is underway as part of the $30 billion Curtis Island LNG project.
---

2. ‘Pineapple’ one step closer to taking over as Mayor

Chris Hooper appears to be one step closer to taking over as Rockhampton’s new mayor.

Chris Hooper.
---

3. Trucking store opens it doors at new CQ location

An expert on all things truck and trailer related has launched its latest venture right in the heart of the Beef Capital.

Truckzones’ Mark Hill, Lloyd Laycock, Matthew Bell and Alan Olive.
---

4. Rocky’s 138-game NRL star returning to Storm

Rockhampton’s Tim Glasby is set to return to the Melbourne Storm.

---

5. Man hospitalised following stray dog attack at Cap Coast

A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a vicious dog at Emu Park on Saturday afternoon.

A man was injured in a vicious dog attack Saturday afternoon.
