MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

1. GPC loses another bid to stop fishers class action case

The Queensland Court of Appeal has ruled that a champertous funding arrangement in a class action case against a government-owned entity is legally acceptable in today’s society.

The nation's biggest dredging operation is underway as part of the $30 billion Curtis Island LNG project.

2. ‘Pineapple’ one step closer to taking over as Mayor

Chris Hooper appears to be one step closer to taking over as Rockhampton’s new mayor.

3. Trucking store opens it doors at new CQ location

An expert on all things truck and trailer related has launched its latest venture right in the heart of the Beef Capital.

4. Rocky’s 138-game NRL star returning to Storm

Rockhampton’s Tim Glasby is set to return to the Melbourne Storm.

5. Man hospitalised following stray dog attack at Cap Coast

A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a vicious dog at Emu Park on Saturday afternoon.