MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

CONSTRUCTION SITE: Work has begun on building Rockhampton's Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre behind the old Music Bowl site in Parkhurst. Picture: Contributed

CONSTRUCTION SITE: Work has begun on building Rockhampton's Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre behind the old Music Bowl site in Parkhurst. Picture: Contributed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 4.

LETTERS: The problem with Federal Labour’s image

---

A man breached a domestic violence order set to create a safe place for his partner to go, all in order to protect her from her neighbours.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: ‘I will burn you in your bed’: Dad’s chilling words to son

READ: DV offender rushes partner’s son armed with a pole

---

Paramedics were called to a North Rockhampton business yesterday morning to check on workers following a chemical spill.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Tailgating claims in Gracemere ‘road rage incident’

READ: Lucky escape after driver ‘runs red light’

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

---

Work has begun on building Rockhampton’s long-awaited Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

(Catch up HERE)

Work has begun on building Rockhampton's Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre behind the old Music Bowl site in Parkhurst. Picture: Contributed

---

A liquor store was allegedly robbed Thursday night at Yeppoon by an unknown offender wielding a pair of scissors.

(Catch up HERE)

Police are searching for a person who allegedly robbed a liquor store at Yeppoon armed with a pair of scissors. FILE PHOTO

---

Mount Morgan’s business owners are trying to keep a lid on their excitement about the potential reopening of Mount Morgan mine.

(Catch up HERE)

Photographed in November 2020, the Mount Morgan mine could reopen in late 2021, bringing prosperity back to the township. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.