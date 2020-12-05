MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 4.
LETTERS: The problem with Federal Labour’s image
---
A man breached a domestic violence order set to create a safe place for his partner to go, all in order to protect her from her neighbours.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: ‘I will burn you in your bed’: Dad’s chilling words to son
READ: DV offender rushes partner’s son armed with a pole
---
Paramedics were called to a North Rockhampton business yesterday morning to check on workers following a chemical spill.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Tailgating claims in Gracemere ‘road rage incident’
READ: Lucky escape after driver ‘runs red light’
---
Work has begun on building Rockhampton’s long-awaited Alcohol and other Drug Rehabilitation Centre.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A liquor store was allegedly robbed Thursday night at Yeppoon by an unknown offender wielding a pair of scissors.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Mount Morgan’s business owners are trying to keep a lid on their excitement about the potential reopening of Mount Morgan mine.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.