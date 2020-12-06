Menu
LOOKING NORTH: Minister Northern Australia Keith Pitt and Assistant Minister Northern Australia Michelle Landry have teamed up to unlock the dormant potential contained in Australia’s north as we recover from a challenging 2020. Picture: Contributed
LOOKING NORTH: Minister Northern Australia Keith Pitt and Assistant Minister Northern Australia Michelle Landry have teamed up to unlock the dormant potential contained in Australia’s north as we recover from a challenging 2020. Picture: Contributed
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 5.

LETTERS: The problem with Federal Labour’s image

---

A young mother who turned to trafficking drugs to support her own habit will be released from prison in time to see her two children for the Christmas break.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: DV offender rushes partner’s son armed with a pole

READ: Man allowed back on the road after absolute disqualification

Makhela Jayne Strandquist.
---

Rockhampton residents feared for their safety after witnessing a man pull a knife on two juveniles at Kershaw Gardens.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count each of possessing a knife in a public place and committing public nuisance.

(Catch up HERE)

Kershaw Gardens. Picture: Allan Reinikka
---

Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that sparked up at Ironpot yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire at Ironpot yesterday. Picture: David Nielsen
---

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has reflected on the highs and lows of an unforgettable year in politics.

(Catch up HERE)

Michelle Landry surveying the site of Rookwood Weir. Picture: Contributed
---

Gelatissimo owner David Lim will continue his tradition of bringing gelato to Rockhampton Hospital workers and patients for Christmas.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Gelatissimo owner David Lim. Picture: Chris Ison
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

