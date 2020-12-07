MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

ALMOST MAYOR: Chris Hooper, seen here demonstrating one of his bicycle contraptions, is ready for another mayor run.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

LETTERS: real meat is green

---

He’s been a banker, a train driver, was once married with three kids and was once almost mayor. Meet the man behind the Pineapple nickname.

---

Elf had too much Christmas cheer last night and landed himself in some hot water.

It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas, with Rockhampton police being paid a visit by an extra special guest all the way from the North Pole.

One of Santa’s elves spent a night in the slammer for getting a little too elf-ed up.

---

Dr Thomas Brendan Lynch passed away on Saturday.

Rockhampton residents are mourning the loss of pathologist Dr Thomas Brendan Lynch, who has been remembered as a “smart man” and “icon for the region”.

Dr Lynch passed away on Saturday, November 28, aged 83 years.

---

Fitzroy Partnership for River Health Executive Officer Dr Leigh Stitz (left) with recent scholarship recipient Tiffany Brown and Fitzroy Partnership for River Health Chairman Dan Yates.

A $2000 scholarship has been offered to steer a CQUniversity student to research the health of the Central Queensland’s Fitzroy Basin waterway.

---

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes announced Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff would increase to level two water restrictions from October 8, 2020.

Lawn lovers will have to turn off the sprinklers next week as level three water restrictions are enforced in Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes announced the restrictions on Friday, with Fairbairn Dam dropping to eight per cent capacity or 103,960mL at 3.35pm.

---