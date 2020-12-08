Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOT WEATHER: One of the biggest stories yesterday discussed the oppressive heat and predictions of a cooler change sweeping through CQ today.
HOT WEATHER: One of the biggest stories yesterday discussed the oppressive heat and predictions of a cooler change sweeping through CQ today.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Monday.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

---

As we continue to sweat and look hopefully to the sky for relief, our latest weather stories point to a cool, rainy change on the way for CQ.

READ: Rain to ease Rocky region’s brutal hot weather

READ: Hope storm will mark start of big wet as dam at record low

---

Woman playing video games
Woman playing video games

The liquidator of a Rockhampton company has filed a $250,000 lawsuit against the Australian Tax Officer, claiming the tax office received payments during a period the company was insolvent.

READ: Liquidated CQ tech company files lawsuit against ATO

---

A 29-year-old man has died in a fiery car crash west of Springsure.

Police said the Springsure man was travelling along Dawson Development Rd at Nandowrie on Sunday night when the crash occurred.

READ: Man dies in CQ crash after car bursts into flames

---

Erin Dunne.
Erin Dunne.

Erin Dunne’s life in Central Queensland is a source of inspiration for much of her work.

She hopes her illustrations will inspire kids to become avid readers with a love of learning.

READ: Rocky artist uses skills for children’s literacy

---

The hot windy weather ensured our fireys were kept bush tackling a number of bushfires burning around the region.

READ: Bushfire threatens CQ military training area

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in North Rockhampton

---

news highlights tmbcommunity tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AIRFARES: What CQ travellers will fork out over Xmas

        Premium Content AIRFARES: What CQ travellers will fork out over Xmas

        News Travellers may be forced to fork out a pretty penny if travelling over the festive period.

        Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        Premium Content Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report

        News The Federal Government has been challenged to step up and act on recommendations to...

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A simple message could save lives

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.