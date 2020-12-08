MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

HOT WEATHER: One of the biggest stories yesterday discussed the oppressive heat and predictions of a cooler change sweeping through CQ today.

HOT WEATHER: One of the biggest stories yesterday discussed the oppressive heat and predictions of a cooler change sweeping through CQ today.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Monday.

As we continue to sweat and look hopefully to the sky for relief, our latest weather stories point to a cool, rainy change on the way for CQ.

The liquidator of a Rockhampton company has filed a $250,000 lawsuit against the Australian Tax Officer, claiming the tax office received payments during a period the company was insolvent.

A 29-year-old man has died in a fiery car crash west of Springsure.

Police said the Springsure man was travelling along Dawson Development Rd at Nandowrie on Sunday night when the crash occurred.

Erin Dunne’s life in Central Queensland is a source of inspiration for much of her work.

She hopes her illustrations will inspire kids to become avid readers with a love of learning.

The hot windy weather ensured our fireys were kept bush tackling a number of bushfires burning around the region.

