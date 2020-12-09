MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

COMMUNITY FRUSTRATION: Pie Guru worker Chemene Bailey and Sol Hair Lounge owner Demika Simpson contemplate the aftermath of another devastating Yeppoon CBD crime spree.

NOT AGAIN: Multiple Yeppoon business were vandalised and broken into overnight including Whisk and Lure Living.

Eight businesses around Yeppoon had their front doors smashed in and items stolen early on Tuesday morning in the latest destructive crime spree to plague the town.

Later on Tuesday, business owners discussed the latest setback and police revealed they had captured two suspects.

BOAT MYSTERY: Queensland Police are trying to track down the owner of a dingy located drifting near Zilzie on Monday afternoon.

Public assistance is being sought to locate the owner of a dinghy found drifting near Zilzie on Monday afternoon.

A fast food site located along Rockhampton’s busiest stretch will go under the hammer in a major Melbourne auction today.

Minister Keith Pitt and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry are ringing in the changes to the NAIF to speed up the development of Northern Australia.

The Federal Government has been challenged to step up and act on recommendations to get NAIF funds flowing into Central Queensland.

Multiple victims have told paramedics they were suffering from tingling and numbness to their limbs after lightning struck Clinton State School yesterday afternoon.

