MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Eight businesses around Yeppoon had their front doors smashed in and items stolen early on Tuesday morning in the latest destructive crime spree to plague the town.
READ: Another destructive crime spree impacts Yeppoon businesses
Later on Tuesday, business owners discussed the latest setback and police revealed they had captured two suspects.
READ: ‘It’s crippling’: Two arrested as businesses hit by crime
Public assistance is being sought to locate the owner of a dinghy found drifting near Zilzie on Monday afternoon.
READ: Cap Coast search underway for drifting dinghy’s owner
A fast food site located along Rockhampton’s busiest stretch will go under the hammer in a major Melbourne auction today.
READ: Rocky fast food site to feature in major Melbourne auction
The Federal Government has been challenged to step up and act on recommendations to get NAIF funds flowing into Central Queensland.
READ: Call for NAIF overhaul after damning report
Multiple victims have told paramedics they were suffering from tingling and numbness to their limbs after lightning struck Clinton State School yesterday afternoon.
READ: 16 patients as lightning strike hits Gladstone school
