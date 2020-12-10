Menu
MORE DAMAGE: One day after a crime spree smashed Yeppoon's businesses, Scoffins Jewellers reported damage to their store front.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 8:16 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Tuesday.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The fate of the innocent

---

Business owners and locals are fed up with crime plaguing Yeppoon after an apparent ‘copycat’ vandal attack on Wednesday.

READ: Outrage after another Yeppoon business vandalised

This latest attack comes after charges were formally laid against a Koongal man and a teenager after their alleged crime rampage in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

READ: Koongal pair charged after alleged Yeppoon crime rampage

---

Paramedics attend a dirt bike incident near Byfield on Wednesday morning.
Yesterday was another day of carnage on CQ’s roads.

One person was hospitalised after a cattle truck rolled at Emerald.

However, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at this time.

READ: One hospitalised after cattle truck overturns

Paramedics were force to trek on foot to locate a young man injured in a dirt bike accident READ: Man forced to leave injured friend to call for help

---

Fire crews attended North Rockhampton Nursing Centre following reports of a “strong smell of gas”.

It is understood management undertook a precautionary evacuation at the Norman Gardens centre around 3.20pm.

READ: Evacuation at Rocky aged care facility lifted

---

Shocking new data reveals around 29 crimes are committed across the region each day.

YEAR IN REVIEW: CQ suburbs hit hardest by crime

---

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher
As the jostling begins to take over Margaret Strelow as mayor, one of the leading contenders has ruled themselves out.

ROCKY BY-ELECTION: Key councillor bows out of mayoral race

---

