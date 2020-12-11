Menu
MORNING REWIND: Local businesswoman Nyree Johnson was joined by her family at the Boathouse for her announcement that she was running for mayor in Rocky.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
11th Dec 2020 7:56 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Thursday.

LETTERS: Will a re-elected State deliver on promises?

---

Sadly, multiple Rocky businesses will soon close to the public as result of the devastating impacts of COVID-19.

READ: Iconic Rockhampton stores to close after 66 years

---

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Motorists travelling between Rocky and Gracemere on Friday morning will notice a change with the Capricorn Highway duplication project after another significant milestone was celebrated.

READ: Exciting progress on Cap Hwy duplication to Gracemere

---

Nyree Johnson is looking forward to the election campaign to decide Rocky’s next mayor.
Meet one of the latest contenders vying to step into the role of Rockhampton Region’s mayor, local businesswoman Nyree Johnson.

READ: Businesswoman enters Rocky mayoral race

READ: Who is Nyree Johnson and what are her policies?

Councillor Donna Kirkland has announced she will run for mayor in the Rockhampton Regional Council 2021 by-election
She will be joined on the hustings by Rockhampton Regional Councillor Donna Kirkland.

READ: Donna reveals thoughts on running for mayoral vacancy

---

Carinity Education Rockhampton Dux of School for 2020, Blake Cassidy, with teacher Jordan Bailey.
After an academic year like no other, Carinity Education Rockhampton has said farewell to its latest Year 12 success stories. Twelve students graduated and the school also recognised its first dux, acknowledging its highest achieving student, Blake Cassidy.

READ: Unique Glenlee school’s students graduate, first dux named

---

Matt Preston
The nominations are in for the best Christmas butcher or deli in Rocky. Vote now to help celebrity chef and Delicious Magazine guru Matt Preston celebrate our local champion for meat lovers.

VOTE NOW: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Rocky

---

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

