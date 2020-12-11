MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Sadly, multiple Rocky businesses will soon close to the public as result of the devastating impacts of COVID-19.
READ: Iconic Rockhampton stores to close after 66 years
Motorists travelling between Rocky and Gracemere on Friday morning will notice a change with the Capricorn Highway duplication project after another significant milestone was celebrated.
READ: Exciting progress on Cap Hwy duplication to Gracemere
Meet one of the latest contenders vying to step into the role of Rockhampton Region’s mayor, local businesswoman Nyree Johnson.
READ: Businesswoman enters Rocky mayoral race
READ: Who is Nyree Johnson and what are her policies?
She will be joined on the hustings by Rockhampton Regional Councillor Donna Kirkland.
READ: Donna reveals thoughts on running for mayoral vacancy
After an academic year like no other, Carinity Education Rockhampton has said farewell to its latest Year 12 success stories. Twelve students graduated and the school also recognised its first dux, acknowledging its highest achieving student, Blake Cassidy.
READ: Unique Glenlee school’s students graduate, first dux named
The nominations are in for the best Christmas butcher or deli in Rocky. Vote now to help celebrity chef and Delicious Magazine guru Matt Preston celebrate our local champion for meat lovers.
VOTE NOW: Help find the best Xmas butcher or deli in Rocky
