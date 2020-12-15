Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Di and Jessica brave the cold on their first morning back at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Picture: Zara Gilbert
Di and Jessica brave the cold on their first morning back at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Picture: Zara Gilbert
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 14.

OPINION: Good could still be found in challenging year

---

A Rockhampton teacher has had a child taken out of her care after she locked them in a car while she played pokies.

(Catch up HERE)

The child was left inside the car in the carpark. Picture: istock
The child was left inside the car in the carpark. Picture: istock

---

Police responded to reports of residents hearing multiple shots fired in Rockhampton’s Quay St on Monday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

Police swarmed the Rockhampton CBD early on Monday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police swarmed the Rockhampton CBD early on Monday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill

---

The fate of Rockhampton’s Kern Arcade Markets has been revealed.

(Catch up HERE)

Di and Jessica brave the cold on their first morning back at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Picture: Zara Gilbert
Di and Jessica brave the cold on their first morning back at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Picture: Zara Gilbert

---

We have complied a list of 10 bizarre crimes that shocked Yeppoon in 2020.

(Catch up HERE)

Yeppoon crimes of 2020. Picture: Contributed
Yeppoon crimes of 2020. Picture: Contributed

---

Queensland’s property market continues to defy COVID-19 predictions, with median house prices rising for a second consecutive quarter in most parts of the state.

(Catch up HERE)

Mr Real Estate principal Jason Rayner. Picture: Contributed
Mr Real Estate principal Jason Rayner. Picture: Contributed

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Introducing Rocky’s youngest mayoral candidate

        Premium Content Introducing Rocky’s youngest mayoral candidate

        News Christopher Davies is urging voters to look past his youth, towards his ideas for improving Rockhampton as its mayor.

        ‘The King’ on why Harry Grant is such a rare talent

        Premium Content ‘The King’ on why Harry Grant is such a rare talent

        Rugby League Rugby league legend impressed by CQ duo.

        How robots are rehabilitating CQ patients

        Premium Content How robots are rehabilitating CQ patients

        Health The technology helps adult and adolescent rehabilitation patients to improve...

        OPINION: Good could still be found in challenging year

        Premium Content OPINION: Good could still be found in challenging year

        Opinion Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.