MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Di and Jessica brave the cold on their first morning back at the Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Picture: Zara Gilbert

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 14.

OPINION: Good could still be found in challenging year

---

A Rockhampton teacher has had a child taken out of her care after she locked them in a car while she played pokies.

(Catch up HERE)

The child was left inside the car in the carpark. Picture: istock

---

Police responded to reports of residents hearing multiple shots fired in Rockhampton’s Quay St on Monday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

Police swarmed the Rockhampton CBD early on Monday morning. Picture: Zizi Averill

---

The fate of Rockhampton’s Kern Arcade Markets has been revealed.

(Catch up HERE)

---

We have complied a list of 10 bizarre crimes that shocked Yeppoon in 2020.

(Catch up HERE)

Yeppoon crimes of 2020. Picture: Contributed

---

Queensland’s property market continues to defy COVID-19 predictions, with median house prices rising for a second consecutive quarter in most parts of the state.

(Catch up HERE)

Mr Real Estate principal Jason Rayner. Picture: Contributed

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.