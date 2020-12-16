MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 15.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Police and health workers attacked
---
Youthful mayoral challenger Christopher Davies hopes voters will look beyond his age to appreciate his big ideas for the Rockhampton region.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Not long after an alert was issued for a missing 12-year-old Rockhampton girl, police notified the public they had found her safe and well.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Five people in hospital following two-vehicle smash
READ: Cyclist in hospital after coming off bike
---
Artificial wave pool company Surf Lakes International yesterday revealed an exciting “work in progress” masterplan for its Yeppoon development dream.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Looking back over 2020 with Margaret Strelow’s shock resignation and the COVID-19 global pandemic, it has been quite a year to remember for Rockhampton Regional Council.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Brisbane family with land in Yeppoon has been left with a “huge financial impost” and a difficult deadline upon discovering illegally dumped asbestos on its Buccaneer Ave vacant lot.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.