Russell Claus is running for mayor. Picture: Sharyn O’Neill
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 16.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Our nation must isolate from any threat

---

Rockhampton Regional Council has made a statement on the closure of the Kern Arcade.

(Catch up HERE)

The food court at Kern Arcade. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett
---

Russell Claus wants to see Rockhampton become a vibrant community and for that reason, he has nominated for mayor in the by-election.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Regional Council former Mayor, Margaret Strelow, with Russell Claus at The Edge, looking over the Rockhampton CBD in 2014. Picture: Sharyn O’Neill
---

EXCLUSIVE: Find out the third official candidate standing for Mayor in the Rockhampton by-election.

(Catch up HERE)

Who is the third official candidate for Rockhampton Mayor? Picture: Jann Houley
---

A man thrust a knife at his partner in a stabbing motion while she drove them to a tavern where he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down to his lap so he could place his hand over her mouth.

(Catch up HERE)

Knife crime
---

Check out our photo gallery for the Emmaus College 2020 formal.

(Catch up HERE)

Tai Gwynne and Tyler Lawson at the Emmaus College formal. Picture: Emmaus College
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

