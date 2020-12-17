MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 16.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Our nation must isolate from any threat
---
Rockhampton Regional Council has made a statement on the closure of the Kern Arcade.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Russell Claus wants to see Rockhampton become a vibrant community and for that reason, he has nominated for mayor in the by-election.
(Catch up HERE)
---
EXCLUSIVE: Find out the third official candidate standing for Mayor in the Rockhampton by-election.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man thrust a knife at his partner in a stabbing motion while she drove them to a tavern where he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down to his lap so he could place his hand over her mouth.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Check out our photo gallery for the Emmaus College 2020 formal.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.