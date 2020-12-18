MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

John Rewald is the latest candidate to step forward in the campaign to be Rockhampton region's next mayor. Picture: Contributed

John Rewald is the latest candidate to step forward in the campaign to be Rockhampton region's next mayor. Picture: Contributed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 17.

LETTERS: Support right now is more important than ever

---

Rockhampton’s newest mayoral candidate John Rewald says he has the vision to lead the region forward.

(Catch up HERE)

John Rewald is the latest candidate to step forward in the campaign to be Rockhampton region's next mayor. Picture: Contributed

---

Here is a list of Rockhampton mayoral candidates The Morning Bulletin has heard from so far and a brief outline of their policies.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The owners of a takeaway store plan to relocate after last week’s shock news their current place of business, the Kern Arcade, will close in the New Year.

(Catch up HERE)

It was revealed last week the Kern Arcade, a shopping destination in Rockhampton’s CBD, will close in the New Year. Picture: Vanessa Jarrett

---

A teenager was taken to hospital after two cars collided in a residential street in North Rockhampton yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Truck ‘totally destroyed’ in fire on Capricorn Hwy

READ: Police make arrest over alleged car park fight

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

---

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in her home at Zilzie earlier this month.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Teenage girl ‘seriously assaulted’ in CQ

Do you know this man? Picture: Composite image released by QPS

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.