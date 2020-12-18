Menu
John Rewald is the latest candidate to step forward in the campaign to be Rockhampton region's next mayor. Picture: Contributed
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 17.

LETTERS: Support right now is more important than ever

---

Rockhampton’s newest mayoral candidate John Rewald says he has the vision to lead the region forward.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Here is a list of Rockhampton mayoral candidates The Morning Bulletin has heard from so far and a brief outline of their policies.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The owners of a takeaway store plan to relocate after last week’s shock news their current place of business, the Kern Arcade, will close in the New Year.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A teenager was taken to hospital after two cars collided in a residential street in North Rockhampton yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Truck ‘totally destroyed’ in fire on Capricorn Hwy

READ: Police make arrest over alleged car park fight

---

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in her home at Zilzie earlier this month.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Teenage girl ‘seriously assaulted’ in CQ

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

