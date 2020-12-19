MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 18.

A beachfront home with unparalleled ocean and city views at Rosslyn has sold for $1.79 million.

SOLD: 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn, settled last week for $1.79 million. Picture: Contributed

New signs have gone up this week on the old Coffee Club at the One Eleven on George St complex as a burger franchise begins to move in.

Food from the Pattysmiths menu. Picture: Contributed

Police are investigating the alleged serious assault of a 15-year-old girl in Gracemere.

Do you know this man? Picture: Composite image released by QPS

A Capella farmer says he’s lucky to be without injury after the shed he was sheltering in flew off in a sudden storm on Thursday.

Capella farmer Neil Dunbar was in his machinery shed when it blew off in a sudden storm on December 17, 2020. Picture: Contributed

A repeat unlicensed driver drove to a secluded area and did burnouts “to blow off steam” after finding his dog dead.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.