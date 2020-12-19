Menu
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 18.

LETTERS: Men over-represented in drowning statistics

---

A beachfront home with unparalleled ocean and city views at Rosslyn has sold for $1.79 million.

(Catch up HERE)

SOLD: 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn, settled last week for $1.79 million. Picture: Contributed
SOLD: 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn, settled last week for $1.79 million. Picture: Contributed

---

New signs have gone up this week on the old Coffee Club at the One Eleven on George St complex as a burger franchise begins to move in.

(Catch up HERE)

Food from the Pattysmiths menu. Picture: Contributed
Food from the Pattysmiths menu. Picture: Contributed

---

Police are investigating the alleged serious assault of a 15-year-old girl in Gracemere.

(Catch up HERE)

Do you know this man? Picture: Composite image released by QPS
Do you know this man? Picture: Composite image released by QPS

---

A Capella farmer says he’s lucky to be without injury after the shed he was sheltering in flew off in a sudden storm on Thursday.

(Catch up HERE)

Capella farmer Neil Dunbar was in his machinery shed when it blew off in a sudden storm on December 17, 2020. Picture: Contributed
Capella farmer Neil Dunbar was in his machinery shed when it blew off in a sudden storm on December 17, 2020. Picture: Contributed

---

A repeat unlicensed driver drove to a secluded area and did burnouts “to blow off steam” after finding his dog dead.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

