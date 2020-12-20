MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Yeppoon Central Meats owner/manager Zen Kona and his staff have already taken orders for 1100 whole hams for Christmas. Picture: Contributed

---

The first person to officially nominate for the Rockhampton region mayor vacancy with the Electoral Commission of Queensland, Bronwyn Laverty-Young wants to promote Rockhampton as a “great tourist destination”.

(Catch up HERE)

Bronwyn Laverty-Young is running for mayor. Picture: Contributed

---

A man was bitten by a ‘brown’ snake at a home in North Rockhampton on Saturday.

(Catch up HERE)

A man in his 60s was bitten by a snake that was ‘brown in colour’. Picture: Rachel Vercoe

---

Find out which business was voted Rockhampton region’s best Christmas butcher in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.

(Catch up HERE)

Yeppoon Central Meats owner/manager Zen Kona: When you put a lot of pride into your work and you get recognised for it, it’s the best feeling.” Picture: Contributed

---

A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

(Catch up HERE)

---

From beachfront homes to mansions and Queenslanders, Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast has recorded a number of million-dollar property sales in 2020.

Check out our list of the top 10 biggest property sales of the year.

(Catch up HERE)

SOLD: 27 Island View Cres, Barlows Hill, sold for $1.376 million on February 22. Picture: Contributed

---

