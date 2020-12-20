MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Good morning Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 19.
---
The first person to officially nominate for the Rockhampton region mayor vacancy with the Electoral Commission of Queensland, Bronwyn Laverty-Young wants to promote Rockhampton as a “great tourist destination”.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man was bitten by a ‘brown’ snake at a home in North Rockhampton on Saturday.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Two people hospitalised after crashing into tree
---
Find out which business was voted Rockhampton region’s best Christmas butcher in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.
(Catch up HERE)
---
From beachfront homes to mansions and Queenslanders, Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast has recorded a number of million-dollar property sales in 2020.
Check out our list of the top 10 biggest property sales of the year.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.