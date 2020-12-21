Menu
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 20.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australians placed in jeopardy

---

The Rockhampton Grammar School dux Sansuka De Silva was one of 30 Queensland students who received a top ATAR score of 99.95.

(Catch up HERE)

The Rockhampton Grammar School's Sansuka De Silva is one of 30 students across Queensland to receive an ATAR of 99.95. Picture: Aden Stokes
The Rockhampton Grammar School's Sansuka De Silva is one of 30 students across Queensland to receive an ATAR of 99.95. Picture: Aden Stokes

---

Emergency services responded to a crash at the Yeppen roundabout on Rockhampton’s outskirts on Sunday.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Teen in hospital after falling off tramp

Rockhampton's iconic entrance, Yeppen roundabout, with the Brahman bull. Picture: Contributed
Rockhampton's iconic entrance, Yeppen roundabout, with the Brahman bull. Picture: Contributed

---

Livingstone Shire Council’s ‘Light Up Livingstone’ Christmas lights competition winners have been announced.

(Catch up HERE)

Livingstone Shire Council’s ‘Light Up Livingstone’ Christmas lights competition residential winner 12 Magnetic Dr, Taroomball. Picture: Contributed
Livingstone Shire Council’s ‘Light Up Livingstone’ Christmas lights competition residential winner 12 Magnetic Dr, Taroomball. Picture: Contributed

---

Rockhampton Airport has received $10.2 million in funding to carry out necessary infrastructure works in preparation for increased passengers as more air services take flight.

(Catch up HERE)

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Acting Mayor Neil Fisher at Rockhampton Airport. Picture: Contributed
Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Acting Mayor Neil Fisher at Rockhampton Airport. Picture: Contributed

---

A flicked cigarette butt led to one man being arrested for possessing a dangerous drug.

(Catch up HERE)

Smoker generic. Cigarette. Smoking.
Smoker generic. Cigarette. Smoking.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

