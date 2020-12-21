MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

The Rockhampton Grammar School's Sansuka De Silva is one of 30 students across Queensland to receive an ATAR of 99.95. Picture: Aden Stokes

---

The Rockhampton Grammar School dux Sansuka De Silva was one of 30 Queensland students who received a top ATAR score of 99.95.

---

Emergency services responded to a crash at the Yeppen roundabout on Rockhampton’s outskirts on Sunday.

Rockhampton's iconic entrance, Yeppen roundabout, with the Brahman bull. Picture: Contributed

---

Livingstone Shire Council’s ‘Light Up Livingstone’ Christmas lights competition winners have been announced.

Livingstone Shire Council’s ‘Light Up Livingstone’ Christmas lights competition residential winner 12 Magnetic Dr, Taroomball. Picture: Contributed

---

Rockhampton Airport has received $10.2 million in funding to carry out necessary infrastructure works in preparation for increased passengers as more air services take flight.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Acting Mayor Neil Fisher at Rockhampton Airport. Picture: Contributed

---

A flicked cigarette butt led to one man being arrested for possessing a dangerous drug.

Smoker generic. Cigarette. Smoking.

---

