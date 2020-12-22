Menu
Sarah, Adelaide and Remy McCamley and Bronwyn Gillard-Garriety. Picture: Geordi Offord
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
22nd Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 21.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

---

A woman who assaulted four hospital workers was upset she wasn’t allowed a cigarette.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital. Picture: Allan Reinikka
---

The grandson of Rockhampton’s beef baron Sir Graham McCamley, Remy McCamley, is taking a shot at mayor.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Doblo officially nominates for mayoral position

READ: Mystery out of towner nominates for mayoral by-election

READ: Fourth Rocky councillor nominates for mayoral race

READ: Top Rocky sporting icon enters mayoral race at last minute

Sarah, Adelaide and Remy McCamley and Bronwyn Gillard-Garriety. Picture: Geordi Offord
---

The final results of Rockhampton’s January 23 mayoral by-election will probably not be available until 10 days after residents head to the polls.

(Catch up HERE)

Deciding the poll order for Rockhampton's 2021 by-election. Picture: Jann Houley
---

A beachfront block in Lammermoor has sold for close to $1 million to local buyers.

(Catch up HERE)

SOLD: 70-72 Esplanade, Lammermoor, sold on December 7 for $985,000. Picture: Contributed
---

An alleged stolen car was believed to have been involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Monday.

(Catch up HERE)

Police attended the scene. Picture: Trevor Veale
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

