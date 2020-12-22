MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 21.

---

A woman who assaulted four hospital workers was upset she wasn’t allowed a cigarette.

Rockhampton Hospital. Picture: Allan Reinikka

---

The grandson of Rockhampton’s beef baron Sir Graham McCamley, Remy McCamley, is taking a shot at mayor.

Sarah, Adelaide and Remy McCamley and Bronwyn Gillard-Garriety. Picture: Geordi Offord

---

The final results of Rockhampton’s January 23 mayoral by-election will probably not be available until 10 days after residents head to the polls.

Deciding the poll order for Rockhampton's 2021 by-election. Picture: Jann Houley

---

A beachfront block in Lammermoor has sold for close to $1 million to local buyers.

SOLD: 70-72 Esplanade, Lammermoor, sold on December 7 for $985,000. Picture: Contributed

---

An alleged stolen car was believed to have been involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Monday.

Police attended the scene. Picture: Trevor Veale

---

