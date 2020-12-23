MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed

A Rockhampton accounting firm has been placed into liquidation.

Business graphs with australian dollars, magnifier, pen and calculator

A Capricorn Coast woman exposed her breasts and buttocks during a dispute with someone in her street, a court has heard.

A Yeppoon woman faced court after exposing her breasts during an argument on her street. FILE PHOTO

A crocodile has been trapped in the Fitzroy River and will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm.

Wildlife officers successfully captured the animal on December 16. Picture: Contributed

A man allegedly fled from his vehicle on Monday night after crashing into a power pole in North Rockhampton.

One Person in hospital following highway smash

Police attended the scene. Picture: Zizi Averill

Callide Coal Mine operator Batchfire has invited Gaangalu Nation People to attend a meeting in Rockhampton regarding a proposed Indigenous Land Use Agreement near Biloela.

The Callide Timber Reserve. Picture: Google Maps

