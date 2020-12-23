MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
December 22.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australia needs an explanation
---
A Rockhampton accounting firm has been placed into liquidation.
---
A Capricorn Coast woman exposed her breasts and buttocks during a dispute with someone in her street, a court has heard.
---
A crocodile has been trapped in the Fitzroy River and will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm.
---
A man allegedly fled from his vehicle on Monday night after crashing into a power pole in North Rockhampton.
---
Callide Coal Mine operator Batchfire has invited Gaangalu Nation People to attend a meeting in Rockhampton regarding a proposed Indigenous Land Use Agreement near Biloela.
---
