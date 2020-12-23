Menu
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers have caught a crocodile about 10 km from the barrage. Picture: Contributed
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
23rd Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 22.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Australia needs an explanation

---

A Rockhampton accounting firm has been placed into liquidation.

(Catch up HERE)

Business graphs with australian dollars, magnifier, pen and calculator
Business graphs with australian dollars, magnifier, pen and calculator

---

A Capricorn Coast woman exposed her breasts and buttocks during a dispute with someone in her street, a court has heard.

(Catch up HERE)

A Yeppoon woman faced court after exposing her breasts during an argument on her street. FILE PHOTO
A Yeppoon woman faced court after exposing her breasts during an argument on her street. FILE PHOTO

---

A crocodile has been trapped in the Fitzroy River and will be rehomed at the Koorana Crocodile farm.

(Catch up HERE)

Wildlife officers successfully captured the animal on December 16. Picture: Contributed
Wildlife officers successfully captured the animal on December 16. Picture: Contributed

---

A man allegedly fled from his vehicle on Monday night after crashing into a power pole in North Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: One Person in hospital following highway smash

Police attended the scene. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police attended the scene. Picture: Zizi Averill

---

Callide Coal Mine operator Batchfire has invited Gaangalu Nation People to attend a meeting in Rockhampton regarding a proposed Indigenous Land Use Agreement near Biloela.

(Catch up HERE)

The Callide Timber Reserve. Picture: Google Maps
The Callide Timber Reserve. Picture: Google Maps

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

