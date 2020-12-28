Menu
Warren Toby, 53-year-old man at North Ipswich, was allegedly murdered by a 33-year-old Woodridge man who was the partner of Mr Toby's daughter. Picture: Supplied
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 27.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: the real message of Christmas

---

Rockhampton detectives investigating a hit and run incident in Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve are appealing for owners of white Toyota Hilux’s to check their vehicles.

(Catch up HERE)

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox
---

Suspected equipment failure has been narrowed down to the cause of why a hang glider pilot crashed into a house in Yeppoon Sunday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Armed bandits hit two houses in a row

READ: Roo attack outside Rockhampton

READ: CQ camping grounds on fire

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended the scene. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
---

A man who died after an alleged stabbing at Ipswich on Christmas Day went to a school in Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

Warren Toby, 53-year-old man at North Ipswich, was allegedly murdered by a 33-year-old Woodridge man who was the partner of Mr Toby's daughter. Picture: Supplied
---

See The Morning Bulletin’s list of the top drink driving and drug driving convictions from Rockhampton Magistrates Court in 2020.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Top 7 juvenile cases in court

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon, 25, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court but the Magistrate deemed him too much of a danger to the public and his bail was refused. His charges include driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possess restricted drugs. Picture: Supplied
---

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of the top 25 must see and visit destinations, experiences and hidden gems within the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

(Catch up HERE)

Yeppoon Lagoon. Picture: Contributed
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

