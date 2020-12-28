MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Warren Toby, 53-year-old man at North Ipswich, was allegedly murdered by a 33-year-old Woodridge man who was the partner of Mr Toby's daughter. Picture: Supplied

Warren Toby, 53-year-old man at North Ipswich, was allegedly murdered by a 33-year-old Woodridge man who was the partner of Mr Toby's daughter. Picture: Supplied

---

Rockhampton detectives investigating a hit and run incident in Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve are appealing for owners of white Toyota Hilux’s to check their vehicles.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox

Suspected equipment failure has been narrowed down to the cause of why a hang glider pilot crashed into a house in Yeppoon Sunday afternoon.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended the scene. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

A man who died after an alleged stabbing at Ipswich on Christmas Day went to a school in Central Queensland.

Warren Toby, 53-year-old man at North Ipswich, was allegedly murdered by a 33-year-old Woodridge man who was the partner of Mr Toby's daughter. Picture: Supplied

See The Morning Bulletin’s list of the top drink driving and drug driving convictions from Rockhampton Magistrates Court in 2020.

Aaron Charles Floyd Dixon, 25, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court but the Magistrate deemed him too much of a danger to the public and his bail was refused. His charges include driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possess restricted drugs. Picture: Supplied

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of the top 25 must see and visit destinations, experiences and hidden gems within the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

Yeppoon Lagoon. Picture: Contributed

