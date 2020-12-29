MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
OPINION: criticism of NSW Queensland border closure
---
A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged hit and run incident at Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve.
---
2020 will close with the bang of thunder and rain while the New Year is set to start with light rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
---
Just days after resigning from her job at Gladstone’s Alumina refinery, a young woman was involved in a workplace accident, leaving her with spinal injuries that give her ongoing pain and limit her ability to work.
---
A torched stolen car was used in burglary where $35,000 cash was stolen.
---
With 21-year-old Brooke Balgowan undergoing cancer surgery, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support her young family.
---
