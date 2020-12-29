Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery. Picture: Contributed
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery. Picture: Contributed
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 27.

OPINION: criticism of NSW Queensland border closure

---

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged hit and run incident at Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Police thank public after hit and run arrest

READ: Man flown to hospital after hang glider accident

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox

---

2020 will close with the bang of thunder and rain while the New Year is set to start with light rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Just days after resigning from her job at Gladstone’s Alumina refinery, a young woman was involved in a workplace accident, leaving her with spinal injuries that give her ongoing pain and limit her ability to work.

(Catch up HERE)

Gladstone’s Alumina refinery. Picture: Vanessa Hunter
Gladstone’s Alumina refinery. Picture: Vanessa Hunter

---

A torched stolen car was used in burglary where $35,000 cash was stolen.

(Catch up HERE)

---

With 21-year-old Brooke Balgowan undergoing cancer surgery, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support her young family.

(Catch up HERE)

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery. Picture: Contributed
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery. Picture: Contributed

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developments approved for the Rockhampton region in 2020

        Premium Content Developments approved for the Rockhampton region in 2020

        Council News From service station to digital billboards, new businesses and expansion and more

        A way for all to celebrate this New Year’s Eve

        Premium Content A way for all to celebrate this New Year’s Eve

        Whats On “I really want to encourage everyone to enjoy the fireworks from wherever they’re...

        Donors help CQ Mum with brain cancer

        Premium Content Donors help CQ Mum with brain cancer

        Health To date, over $5,000 of the $8,000 has been pledged to a GoFundMe page to help...

        What the weather gods will bring us for New Years

        Premium Content What the weather gods will bring us for New Years

        Weather Check out the weather forecast for the rest of the week, including New Years