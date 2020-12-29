MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Brooke's family during her cancer surgery. Picture: Contributed

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 27.

OPINION: criticism of NSW Queensland border closure

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged hit and run incident at Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox

2020 will close with the bang of thunder and rain while the New Year is set to start with light rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Just days after resigning from her job at Gladstone’s Alumina refinery, a young woman was involved in a workplace accident, leaving her with spinal injuries that give her ongoing pain and limit her ability to work.

Gladstone’s Alumina refinery. Picture: Vanessa Hunter

A torched stolen car was used in burglary where $35,000 cash was stolen.

With 21-year-old Brooke Balgowan undergoing cancer surgery, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support her young family.

