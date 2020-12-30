MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Rescue 300 is on scene of a single vehicle rollover on Stanage Bay Rd where QFES is cutting a man free from his vehicle. Picture: Contributed

Rescue 300 is on scene of a single vehicle rollover on Stanage Bay Rd where QFES is cutting a man free from his vehicle. Picture: Contributed

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 29.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Green virus’ on a rising curve

A man suffered significant leg injuries on Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover north of Rockhampton.

Emergency crews at the scene of the Stanage crash. Picture: Shayla Bulloch

Christmas came early for a Central Highlands grandmother who discovered on Christmas Eve she had won $1 million in the Gold Lotto.

A Central Highlands grandmother has won $1 million in the Gold Lotto. Picture: Contributed

The Morning Bulletin has pulled together a list of exciting multimillion-dollar projects in the pipeline, due to break ground or throw open their doors around Central Queensland in 2021.

The Morning Bulletin has compiled a shortlist of developments approved by Rockhampton Regional Council this year.

Throughout the year various developments for a wide range of uses have been approved for the Rockhampton region. Picture: Bruce Long

10 years ago on December 29, there was a mandatory evacuation for the town of Theodore during the 2010-11 Queensland floods – the first in the state’s history.

Theodore during the 2010-11 Queensland floods. FILE PHOTO

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.