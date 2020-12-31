MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens. Picture: Darryn Nufer

Slow, soaking rain fell across Central Queensland Tuesday night and continued Wednesday in a welcome change to the dry conditions the region has suffered in recent months.

Rain in Rockhampton. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Police reportedly searched for a stolen vehicle with four youths on board involved in a crash at Norman Gardens Wednesday afternoon.

Time is fast running out for the owner of Scoffin’s Clocks and Watches to find a new home for his business after he received a notice Wednesday advising he must vacate his premises in Kern Arcade by the end of January 2021.

Scoffin’s Clocks and Watches in the Kern Arcade in Rockhampton's CBD. Picture: Pam McKay

Check out the number of communicable diseases reported in Central Queensland throughout 2020.

There was a reported increase in some communicable diseases in Central Queensland this year. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The Yeppoon CBD is in need of a facelift, according to Livingstone Shire councillors.

Livingstone Shire Council deputy mayor Adam Belot. Picture: Contributed

