Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens. Picture: Darryn Nufer
Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens. Picture: Darryn Nufer
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 30.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Serious changes need to happen’

---

Slow, soaking rain fell across Central Queensland Tuesday night and continued Wednesday in a welcome change to the dry conditions the region has suffered in recent months.

(Catch up HERE)

Rain in Rockhampton. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Rain in Rockhampton. Picture: Allan Reinikka

---

Police reportedly searched for a stolen vehicle with four youths on board involved in a crash at Norman Gardens Wednesday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Infant ‘kicked in head by horse’

Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens. Picture: Darryn Nufer
Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens. Picture: Darryn Nufer

---

Time is fast running out for the owner of Scoffin’s Clocks and Watches to find a new home for his business after he received a notice Wednesday advising he must vacate his premises in Kern Arcade by the end of January 2021.

(Catch up HERE)

Scoffin’s Clocks and Watches in the Kern Arcade in Rockhampton's CBD. Picture: Pam McKay
Scoffin’s Clocks and Watches in the Kern Arcade in Rockhampton's CBD. Picture: Pam McKay

---

Check out the number of communicable diseases reported in Central Queensland throughout 2020.

(Catch up HERE)

There was a reported increase in some communicable diseases in Central Queensland this year. Picture: Kevin Farmer
There was a reported increase in some communicable diseases in Central Queensland this year. Picture: Kevin Farmer

---

The Yeppoon CBD is in need of a facelift, according to Livingstone Shire councillors.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Yeppoon Show needs a new home

Livingstone Shire Council deputy mayor Adam Belot. Picture: Contributed
Livingstone Shire Council deputy mayor Adam Belot. Picture: Contributed

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents intervene after ‘grubs’ dump rubbish

        Premium Content Residents intervene after ‘grubs’ dump rubbish

        News Four-wheel-driving enthusiasts are seeing red with those who are illegally dumping rubbish around the Rocky region.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Serious changes need to happen’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Serious changes need to happen’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Meeting set to tackle GKI feral goat problem

        Premium Content Meeting set to tackle GKI feral goat problem

        News The controversial issue will be discussed at a meeting of stakeholders in January.

        Cap Coast musician secures grant for EP

        Premium Content Cap Coast musician secures grant for EP

        Entertainment Six artists and organisations will share in more than $33,000 in funding.