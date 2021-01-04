Menu
The Gardens Tearooms. Picture: Facebook
The Gardens Tearooms. Picture: Facebook
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 3.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A COVID credit Christmas

---

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a fight in The Range on Sunday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Car and gun reported stolen from CQ home

Police are investigating after a fight broke out in The Range on Sunday morning. Picture: Contributed
Police are investigating after a fight broke out in The Range on Sunday morning. Picture: Contributed

---

Rockhampton Regional Council plans to begin a refurbishment project at the Botanic Gardens “in the next few years” that will affect the operation of the Gardens Tearooms.

(Catch up HERE)

The Gardens Tearooms. Picture: Facebook
The Gardens Tearooms. Picture: Facebook

---

Four COVID-19 testing clinics are available for residents of Rockhampton and its surrounds should symptoms of the virus present themselves.

(Catch up HERE)

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young. FILE PHOTO
Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young. FILE PHOTO

---

A permit system for motorists using Farnborough Beach is among a number of options being investigated by Livingstone Shire Council.

(Catch up HERE)

Cr Adam Belot (right) and Clair Fitzpatrick walk the steep incline at the Bangalee access to Farnborough Beach. FILE PHOTO
Cr Adam Belot (right) and Clair Fitzpatrick walk the steep incline at the Bangalee access to Farnborough Beach. FILE PHOTO

---

Construction will soon begin at the popular Touch of Paradise at Cedric Archer Park, as Stage 2 works are given the green light.

(Catch up HERE)

Touch of Paradise at Gracemere is set to be revitalised. Picture: RRC
Touch of Paradise at Gracemere is set to be revitalised. Picture: RRC

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

