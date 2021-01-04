MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Good morning Central Queensland,

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A COVID credit Christmas

Police and paramedics were called to reports of a fight in The Range on Sunday morning.

READ: Car and gun reported stolen from CQ home

Police are investigating after a fight broke out in The Range on Sunday morning. Picture: Contributed

Rockhampton Regional Council plans to begin a refurbishment project at the Botanic Gardens “in the next few years” that will affect the operation of the Gardens Tearooms.

The Gardens Tearooms. Picture: Facebook

Four COVID-19 testing clinics are available for residents of Rockhampton and its surrounds should symptoms of the virus present themselves.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young. FILE PHOTO

A permit system for motorists using Farnborough Beach is among a number of options being investigated by Livingstone Shire Council.

Cr Adam Belot (right) and Clair Fitzpatrick walk the steep incline at the Bangalee access to Farnborough Beach. FILE PHOTO

Construction will soon begin at the popular Touch of Paradise at Cedric Archer Park, as Stage 2 works are given the green light.

Touch of Paradise at Gracemere is set to be revitalised. Picture: RRC

