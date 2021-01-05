Menu
Kev Brown celebrates 50 years in the butchery business
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 6:41 AM
Good morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Bulletin. Here are some of the stories we brought you yesterday, January 4.

Harry's view on COVID-19 test wait times.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-we-need-a-reality-check-as-to-what-is-impo/4167891/

A widely-respected police office chief and rugby union stalwart passed away on New year’s Day.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/vale-geoff-barton-cq-rugby-mourns-passing-of-a-leg/4167973/

Vale Geoff Barton
More apartment and townhouse developments slated for the Rockhampton CBD:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/key-cbd-development-zone-extended-in-exciting-move/4167282/

Rockhampton Court fines man for stealing fish, prawns and two TVs:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/theres-something-fishy-about-this-thief/4167843/

CQLX’s Gracemere saleyards 2020 figures high after bountiful spring bull sales.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/cq-livestock-exchanges-dominant-2020-sales/4167914/

CQLX spring sales
Lammermoor residents are up in arms about the latest bout of break ins

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/multiple-break-and-enters-reported-in-lammermoor/4167618/

Lammermoor
And Rocky buyers remember getting a cheerio from Kev back in the day:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/kev-celebrates-50-years-in-the-butcher-biz/4167703/

        Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

        Hockey stick attack in North Rockhampton

        Driver "with her hair in a bun" flees after Maccas run

        LETTERS: We need a reality check as to what is important

