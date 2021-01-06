Menu
Emerald art business closes
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 6:33 AM
Happy sixth day of 2020 to you all. And a special welcome to all our new Morning Bulletin subscribers.

Here’s a reminder of some of the stories we brought you yesterday, January 5. We’re going with a ‘two’ theme today:

Two popular businesses announced they’re shutting their doors:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/popular-rocky-seafood-venue-closes-permanently/4168158/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/tough-decision-to-close-popular-cq-art-business/4168440/

Emerald art business closes
Two mayoral contenders outlined their rates policies:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mayoral-aspirants-urged-to-release-rates-plans/4168462/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/crows-plan-benefits-ratepayers-and-pensioners/4168474/

The theft of two Landcruisers had police searching around Westwood and further west:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-yeppoon-and-westwood-stolen-landcruisers-co/4168005/

grey Landcruiser stolen from Westwood
Two brothers drove away from an alleged assault in Rockhampton:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/dv-offender-jailed-after-confronting-victims-new-p/4168483/

And here’s Harry’s cartoon and Letters to the Editor:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-to-the-editor-our-federation-is-failing/4168456/

Harry's view on Rocky horse winning race in China.
Enjoy your day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

