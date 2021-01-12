MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Face St, Rockhampton. Picture: Jann Houley

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 11.

---

A three-storey Yeppoon home with stunning ocean views has sold for $870,260.

SOLD: 3 Grace Court, Yeppoon, sold for $870,260 on December 14, 2020. Picture: Contributed

---

Five people were taken to hospital Monday morning after a house fire at North Rockhampton’s Face St.

---

A man died Sunday night after the camper van he was towing burst into flames after contacting a bridge in the Gladstone region.

Queensland Ambulance Service. FILE PHOTO

---

The CQ Capras are on the hunt for a new head coach following the resignation of David Faiumu.

Former CQ Capras coach David Faiumu. Picture: Allan Reinikka

---

Two Rockhampton residents faced court last week after the search of a home in Park Avenue uncovered a number of illegal items.

Queensland Police Service. FILE PHOTO

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.